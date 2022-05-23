Augmentum Fintech Plc - Irrevocable Share Repurchase Programme

23 May 2022

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the “Company”)

Irrevocable Share Repurchase Programme

At the Company's last annual general meeting on 21 September 2021 (the “AGM"), the Company’s shareholders granted the Company a general buy back authority of up to 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

The Company has appointed its joint brokers Peel Hunt LLP and Singer Capital Markets Securities Limited to manage an irrevocable programme (the "Irrevocable Buy Back Programme") to buy back ordinary shares within certain pre-set parameters. Any ordinary shares purchased by the Company will be held in treasury. The Irrevocable Buy Back Programme will commence on 23 May 2022 and will run until 30 June 2022.

Any shares purchased in the Irrevocable Buy Back Programme will count towards the Company's general buy back authority of 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital, as approved at the Company's AGM.

The Company confirms that it currently has no inside information.

Enquiries:

Augmentum Fintech

Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager

Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 3961 5420

+44 (0)7802 362088

nigel@augmentum.vc Peel Hunt LLP

Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy

(Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Singer Capital Markets

Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, Alaina Wong

(Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs, Company Secretary +44 (0)20 3709 8733

