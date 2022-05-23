Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Augmentum Fintech PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUGM   GB00BG12XV81

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(AUGM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/20 11:35:00 am EDT
120.00 GBX    0.00%
02:01aAugmentum Fintech Plc - Irrevocable Share Repurchase Programme
PR
05/20Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/19Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Irrevocable Share Repurchase Programme

05/23/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

23 May 2022

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the “Company”)

Irrevocable Share Repurchase Programme

At the Company's last annual general meeting on 21 September 2021 (the “AGM"), the Company’s shareholders granted the Company a general buy back authority of up to 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

The Company has appointed its joint brokers Peel Hunt LLP and Singer Capital Markets Securities Limited to manage an irrevocable programme (the "Irrevocable Buy Back Programme") to buy back ordinary shares within certain pre-set parameters. Any ordinary shares purchased by the Company will be held in treasury. The Irrevocable Buy Back Programme will commence on 23 May 2022 and will run until 30 June 2022.

Any shares purchased in the Irrevocable Buy Back Programme will count towards the Company's general buy back authority of 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital, as approved at the Company's AGM.

The Company confirms that it currently has no inside information.

Enquiries:

Augmentum Fintech
Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager
Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations
+44 (0)20 3961 5420
+44 (0)7802  362088
nigel@augmentum.vc
Peel Hunt LLP
Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy
(Investment Banking)		 +44 (0)20 7418 8900
Singer Capital Markets
Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, Alaina Wong
(Investment Banking)		 +44 (0)20 7496 3000
Frostrow Capital LLP
Paul Griggs, Company Secretary		 +44 (0)20 3709 8733

END


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC
02:01aAugmentum Fintech Plc - Irrevocable Share Repurchase Programme
PR
05/20Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/19Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/18Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/17Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/17Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/16Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/16Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/06Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/28Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news