    AUGM   GB00BG12XV81

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(AUGM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/13 11:35:21 am EDT
117.00 GBX   -0.85%
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

05/16/2022 | 02:01am EDT
AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Augmentum Fintech plc announces that in accordance with the authority granted at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 21 September 2021, it purchased on 13 May 2022, 100,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company at an average price of 119.0595 pence per share. These shares will be held by the Company in treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 1,087,154 Ordinary shares in treasury and has 181,013,697 Ordinary shares in issue. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,926,543.

The figure of 179,926,543 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company’s voting rights in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Paul Griggs
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 0203 170 8733


© PRNewswire 2022
