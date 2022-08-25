Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Augmentum Fintech PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUGM   GB00BG12XV81

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(AUGM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-25 am EDT
111.00 GBX   -2.63%
12:24pAugmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/22Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/18Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

08/25/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Augmentum Fintech plc announces that in accordance with the authority granted at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 21 September 2021, it purchased on 25 August 2022, 50,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company at a price of 110.00 pence per share. These shares will be held by the Company in treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 2,047,436 Ordinary shares in treasury and has 181,013,697 Ordinary shares in issue. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,966,261 and accordingly that figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company’s voting rights in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Paul Griggs
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 0203 170 8733


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC
12:24pAugmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/22Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/18Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/16Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/11Augmentum Fintech Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
08/09Augmentum Fintech Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
08/04Augmentum Fintech Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/11Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/08Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/07Augmentum Fintech Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news