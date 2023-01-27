Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Augmentum Fintech PLC
  News
  Summary
    AUGM   GB00BG12XV81

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(AUGM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-01-27 am EST
99.55 GBX   +0.15%
12:03pAugmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/26Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/25Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

01/27/2023 | 12:03pm EST
AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Augmentum Fintech plc announces that in accordance with the authority granted at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 14 September 2022, it purchased on 27 January 2023, 150,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company at a price of 99 pence per share. These shares will be held by the Company in treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 3,479,709 Ordinary shares in treasury and has 181,013,697 Ordinary shares in issue, including those in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,533,988 and accordingly that figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company’s voting rights in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Paul Griggs

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 170 8733


© PRNewswire 2023
