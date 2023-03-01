Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Augmentum Fintech PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUGM   GB00BG12XV81

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(AUGM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:00 2023-03-01 am EST
105.00 GBX    0.00%
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

03/01/2023 | 12:21pm EST
AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Augmentum Fintech plc announces that in accordance with the authority granted at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 14 September 2022, it purchased on 1 March 2023, 5,001 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company at a price of 105.00 pence per share. These shares will be held by the Company in treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 3,664,319 Ordinary shares in treasury and has 181,013,697 Ordinary shares in issue, including those in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,349,378 and accordingly that figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company’s voting rights in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Paul Griggs

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 170 8733


