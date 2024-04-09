Augmentum Fintech PLC - London-based investor focused on European private fintech companies - Notes investee Onfido, which helps businesses verify people's identity via photo-based ID, has been acquired by Entrust Corp, a provider of software and hardware used to issue financial cards and user authentication. Augmentum says according to its understanding of the terms, it implies a valuation of its investment in Onfido at GBP10.1 million, up 4.1% from GBP9.7 million at September 30. The transaction will represent an internal rate of return of 6%, Augmentum says. It is Augmentum's sixth exit.

Current stock price: 100.99 pence each, 0.1% lower on Tuesday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 2.3%

