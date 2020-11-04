Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Augmentum Fintech PLC    AUGM   GB00BG12XV81

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(AUGM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/04 11:35:25 am
126.75 GBX   -1.36%
12:18pAUGMENTUM FINTECH : s) in Company
PR
11/03AUGMENTUM FINTECH : s) in Company
PR
11/03AUGMENTUM FINTECH : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Augmentum Fintech : s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 12:18pm EST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC
City and country of registered office (if applicable) VANCOUVER, CANADA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
City and country of registered office (if applicable) As above
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 03 NOVEMBER 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 04 NOVEMBER 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 13.1586 13.1586 140,228,291
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 9.9870 9.9870

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BG12XV81 18,452,099 13.1586
SUBTOTAL 8. A 18,452,099 13.1586
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. 13.1586 13.1586
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited 13.1586 13.1586
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited 13.1586 13.1586
Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Holdings Limited 0.1265 0.1265
Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Limited 0.1265 0.1265
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited 13.0321 13.0321
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited 2.8380 2.8380
Hargreave Hale Ltd 10.1941 10.1941
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
The change in the percentage of shares held is due mainly to participation in the placing by Augmentum Fintech plc, the shares from which were admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market on 03/11/2020.

   

Place of completion BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND
Date of completion 04 NOVEMBER 2020
© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC
12:18pAUGMENTUM FINTECH : s) in Company
PR
11/03AUGMENTUM FINTECH : s) in Company
PR
11/03AUGMENTUM FINTECH : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11/02AUGMENTUM FINTECH : s) in Company
PR
10/26AUGMENTUM FINTECH : Retail Offer
PR
10/26AUGMENTUM FINTECH : Proposed Placing of New Ordinary Shares
PR
10/26AUGMENTUM FINTECH : Portfolio Update
PR
10/06AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC - PORTFOLIO UP : Seedrs - Crowdcube merger; and Tide
PR
09/29AUGMENTUM FINTECH : Result of AGM
PR
07/31AUGMENTUM FINTECH : s) in Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group