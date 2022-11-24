Advanced search
    AUGM   GB00BG12XV81

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(AUGM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:23 2022-11-24 am EST
93.27 GBX   +5.99%
08:52aIN BRIEF: Augmentum Fintech shares rise as net asset value stays flat
AN
03:42aAugmentum Fintech Plc - Correction : Half-year Report
PR
02:01aAugmentum Fintech Plc - Half-year Report
PR
IN BRIEF: Augmentum Fintech shares rise as net asset value stays flat

11/24/2022 | 08:52am EST
Augmentum Fintech PLC - Fintech-focused investor - Net asset value at September 30 remains virtually unchanged at 155.0 pence per share, compared to 155.2p at March 31. Internal rate of return since initial public offering in March 2018 decreases to 19% from 23% at March 31. Further, turns to an interim pretax loss of GBP1.0 million for the half-year to September 30, from a profit of GBP30.5 million a year prior.

Looking ahead, the company expects investor sentiment towards the technology sector to remain subdued but adds that "the portfolio is well placed to benefit from the increasing digitisation of financial services, which continues despite stock market volatility".

Current stock price: 93.16 pence, up 5.9% on Thursday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 41%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

