Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Augusta Gold Corp
Reporting Year
From 2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Date submitted 2024-05-17
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E366562
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting
Ty Minnick
Entity
Date
2024-05-17
Position Title
CFO
Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
Country
United States of America
Additional Notes:
