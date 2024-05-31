Augusta Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company. The Company is focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) opportunities. The Bullfrog Gold Project is located in the prolific Walker Lane Trend approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and four miles west of Beatty, Nevada. The Company controls approximately 7,800 acres of mineral rights, including the Bullfrog and Montgomery-Shoshone deposits and has identified significant additional mineralization around the existing pits. The Reward Project is located in the prolific Walker Lane Trend approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and seven miles East of the Bullfrog Gold Project.

Sector Diversified Mining