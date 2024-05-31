Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Augusta Gold Corp

Reporting Year

From 2023-01-01

To:

2023-12-31

Date submitted 2024-05-17

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E366562

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting

Ty Minnick

Entity

Date

2024-05-17

Position Title

CFO

Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)

Country

United States of America

Additional Notes:

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

From:

2023-01-01

To:

2023-12-31

Augusta Gold Corp

Currency of the Report

USD

E366562

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Improvement Payments

to Payee

Payments2

State of Delaware

Deleware Division of

222,035

222,035

Corporations

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From: 2023-01-01

To:

2023-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Augusta Gold Corp

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E366562

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting

Entities (if necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid

Notes23

Entitlements

Improvement Payments

by Project

United States of America

General

222,035

222,035

