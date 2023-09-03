200,000 Ordinary Shares of Augustus Minerals Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-SEP-2023.

200,000 Ordinary Shares of Augustus Minerals Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-SEP-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 104 days starting from 22-MAY-2023 to 3-SEP-2023.



Details:

55,580,000 Shares for either 12 months from the date of issue of the Shares or 24 months from the date of quotation of the Company?s Share.



16,772,500 Options for either 12 months from the date of issue of the Options or 24 months from the date of quotation of the Company?s Shares.



capital investors enter into voluntary escrow agreements under which the Company will seek to impose 6 months voluntary escrow in respect to 6,800,000 Shares currently on issue.