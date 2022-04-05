Augwind Energy Tech Storage : Analysis update following financial report

R E S E AR C H & C O N S U LT I N G L T D.

Strengthening the managerial backbone; Signing a commercial agreement with the IEC; First installation of a system in Italy; Delay in sales rate; The price target is updated to NIS 46.2

Augwind is an Israeli company that develops and markets an energy-storage solution (AirBattery) and an energy-efficient solution (AirSmart), based on compressed air. The company's vision is to become a global technology provider in these fields.

2021 Q4, and recent months highlights:

- Strengthening the company's management backbone - the appointment of Alon Raveh as the company's CEO, and Kobi Winokur as CFO. Sub-sector Cleantech

- Reported advanced stages of negotiations with a large number of customers from a variety of industries, and a forecast for significant order expectations relative to previous years to the end of the year for the AirBattery system. Stock price target NIS 46.2

- Signed a commercial agreement with an Israeli electricity company to supply AirBattery systems for the construction of independent electricity storage facilities of approximately 40 MW per hour for a period of 20 years. Closing price NIS 23.6

- Ended 2021 with revenues of NIS 5.2 million (non-GAAP) and operating profit of less than NIS 500 thousand. As of December 31, 2021, the cash balance is approximately NIS 137 million.

Bottom line, the company is advancing technologically but in business it is still difficult to translate into actual sales when there is a delay in the AirSmart product especially in the US market where we expected higher sales as early as the H2 2021. However, the company is making efforts to expand its operations in the US along with formulating a long-term strategic plan. In light of this, the target price is unchanged to NIS 46.2.

Executive Summary

Ten years ago, the lion's share of our electricity came from non-renewable energy sources such as coal, while renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind energy, accounted for a negligible 1-2% of electricity in most developed energy ecosystems. Carbon emissions from electricity generation were predicted to rise for decades to come, but surprisingly, between 2010 and 2020, coal-based energy significantly decreased, while natural gas and solar power began significantly increased.

The changes of the past decade will likely be dwarfed by those we expect to see in the coming decade.

Because renewable energy sources depend are inherently intermittent, such as daylight and wind currents, they require supporting solutions to provide a consistent, stable flow of energy. The exponential adoption of renewables is propelling many countries to implement supporting solutions, such as energy storage and electricity grid management systems, as enablers of renewable energy adoption.

At August 25, 2020, at the US Energy Storage Association's (ESA) annual conference, the US Department of Energy (DOE) deputy secretary Mark Menezes stated that energy storage is "the next great chapter in a story of American energy innovation."1 He further mentioned that the DOE is investing heavily in storage R&D in order to provide energy flexibility and reliability. Furthermore, the US Office of Electricity (OE) explicitly mentions energy storage as one of its four main priorities2 and details its goal to "work with other DOE Offices to investigate and integrate new technologies for advancing megawatt scale storage with added resiliency and control capabilities."

Increased investment in energy storage is an international phenomenon, and countries including China, Korea, the US, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Australia, Japan, India and Israel all have detailed plans to increase their energy storage portfolios. The ESA recently extended its vision to a goal of 100 GW of new energy storage installed by 20303, and Israel's Ministry of Energy has outlined a tenfold increase in storage capacity over the same period.

Renewable energy sources are fuelling the need for energy storage capacity, and stored energy brings with it a whole slew of advantages that can be effectively utilized by a variety of factories and production facilities. For example, the use of compressed air energy storage technology (CAES) allows for substantially reduced energy costs by storing electricity when it is cheap and allowing factory machinery to utilize that energy during peak load times.

Augwind is a CAES technology provider that has developed solutions to support both renewable energy storage infrastructure and production facilities. They enable the deployment of large scale and grid-scale CAES to store energy for later use using compressed air. Their technology is primed for adoption as it is cost effective, highly scalable, completely green, and can easily be incorporated into existing facilities. Their solution for energy storage is called the AirBattery and their solution for production facilities is called AirSmart.

Strategically, Augwind is a technology provider and not an execution company. This allows it to utilize its advantages in a fast and scalable manner. In addition, this model will enable the company to operate a relatively flexible and lean operation.

We view Augwind as a great opportunity for investors seeking to invest in clean-tech and specifically within one of the most growing elements in clean-tech - energy storage.

Company Overview

Augwind Ltd. (TLV: AUGN), hereafter "the Company" and/or "Augwind," is a publicly-traded Israeli company with the vision of becoming a leading and cutting-edge global technology provider in the energy storage and energy efficiency domains. The Company is revolutionizing energy storage by providing technology for storing compressed air underground. The company's revenue for 2017, 2018, and 2019 respectively was 693K NIS, 3.14M NIS, and 6.89M NIS. The company operates out of its HQ in Yakum, Israel.

In recent years there has been a significant increase in the volume of energy production from wind, solar, and water sources to replace pollutant sources such as coal, petroleum, and gas. The shortfall of this approach is that renewable energy sources are unstable and do not allow continuous power supply throughout the day. For example, we are unable to utilize the sun at noon to power factories at hours when there is no sun out. The solution to this problem is highly efficient and cost effective energy storage. The energy storage market for renewable energy sources is projected to grow exponentially. It is also expected that in the next few years, regulators will begin to require energy storage solutions for renewable energy sources.

Today, almost every factory uses compressed air to power its machines, but compressed air systems are one of the most inefficient systems in the industry, and constitute 15% of overall factory energy consumption on the average (up to 20%; source: US Department of Energy).

Augwind's two flagship technology solutions solve both the energy efficiency and energy storage problems above. Their commercially available solution, AirSmart, stores energy and powers machinery that operates on compressed air. It allows for up to 45% savings in electricity consumption (source: Augwind) while reducing operating costs. The company states that this compressed air can be specifically designed to meet different factory air consumption patterns, meaning it can first stabilize the production profile of the factory's compressors array to a stable state, optimizing significantly their electricity consumption compared to a non-stable state. Secondly, by adding a large vessel of compressed air, energy can be stored in the form of compressed air while it is cheap, and used during peak demand times. The company has designed and installed its patented compressed-air storage units for large industrial plants all across Israel, including tier-1 factories from the dairy, food, and plastic industries such as: Strauss, Tnuva, Nesher Cement, Israel Aeronautics Industry (IAI), Shalam Packaging and more.

Their solution under development, the AirBattery (commercially available by mid-2021), stores electrical power generated by any source (Renewable and non-renewable) and dispatch iton-demand also by form of electrical power. The AirBattery solution has obvious advantages over current energy storage solutions, such as batteries since it has no degradation, unlimited cycles and it is 100% green technology utilizing air and water.

Strategy and Business Model

Augwind was founded by Dr. Or Yogev in 2012. In 2019, the company performed a reverse merger with the public company' Biomedico Hadarim' on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Biomedico Hadarim was later renamed Augwind Energy.

Compressed air is required for many applications in the industrial sector, and operating electrical costs for a single compressor are often exorbitant, running into thousands of dollars annually. Usually the demand