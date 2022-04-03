Augwind Energy Tech Storage : Investor Presentation, April 3, 2022

ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS

Investor Presentation, April 3rd. 2022

1 1

2021 MARKET SUMMARY

• Energy storage stronger than ever, 2021 was a record year

• Increasing demand for long-duration energy storage (LDES)

• COP26 and overall climate action

• Strong financial commitment to ESG related activity

• > $1.5B capital raised by energy storage technology companies

• Global supply chain crisis, supply instability, increase in costs & inflation

• Organizational build-up

• New Chairman & CEO, experienced leadership team appointed 2021 CORPORATE SUMMARY

• First pilot - small-scale commercial installation

• First AirSmart installation in EU

• AirSmart repeat orders from Iscar (Berkshire Hathaway Group)

• Significant increase in R&D investments

• Yahel pilot project optimization still underway

• AirSmart sales have not taken off yet to expected levels

• Surging global costs had a negative impact on our business plan