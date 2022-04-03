Log in
AUGWIND ENERGY TECH STORAGE LTD

Augwind Energy Tech Storage : Investor Presentation, April 3, 2022

04/03/2022
ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS

Investor Presentation, April 3rd. 2022

DISCLAIMER

The information included under this presentation (the "Presentation") is for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of any offer to purchase securities and/or an invitation to make offers for their purchase or solicitation of any of the above regarding any securities of Augwind Energy Tech Storage Ltd. (the "Company").

This Presentation was made for a convenient and concise presentation, and it does not exhaust the full data and information about the Company and its activities that may be relevant for the purpose of obtaining any decision regarding investment in the Company's securities, and therefore does not replace the need to review and inspect the company's Reports to the Israel Securities Authority, and especially the company's annual report for the period ended on 31.12.2021, published on March 31, 2022 (reference number: 2022-01-034605 the "Annual

Report" and "Public Information", respectively). The information under this Presentation is not a substitute for Public Information and in the event of any conflict between the content of this Presentation and the content of any Public Information, the content of the Public Information shall prevail.

The information in this Presentation should not be relied upon as any representation or warranty, express or implied, of the Company. No reliance should be placed on the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this Presentation. No legally binding obligations will be created, implied, or inferred from this Presentation. Various statements in this Presentation include information which derives from forecasts, estimates, assessments, and other information pertaining to future events and/or matters, whose materialization are uncertain and beyond the Company's control, and which constitute "Forward-looking information", as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, 1968.

Forward-looking information includes descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and are not guaranteeing future results, performance or achievements and are based on current expectations, estimations, and assumptions, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance.

Therefore, actual future results, performances or achievements of the Company may differ materially from what is or may be expressed or implied in this Presentation due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, without limitation, certain risk factors as contained in the Annual Report. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Certain information and factual statements (including in regards to markets or trends) contained herein are based on or derived from publicly available documents or independent third-party sources, and therefore the accuracy of such information and the assumptions on which such information is based have not been independently verified.

2021 MARKET SUMMARY

  • Energy storage stronger than ever, 2021 was a record year

  • Increasing demand for long-duration energy storage (LDES)

  • COP26 and overall climate action

  • Strong financial commitment to ESG related activity

  • > $1.5B capital raised by energy storage technology companies

  • Global supply chain crisis, supply instability, increase in costs & inflation

  • Organizational build-up

  • New Chairman & CEO, experienced leadership team appointed

    2021 CORPORATE SUMMARY

  • First pilot - small-scale commercial installation

  • First AirSmart installation in EU

  • AirSmart repeat orders from Iscar (Berkshire Hathaway Group)

  • Significant increase in R&D investments

  • Yahel pilot project optimization still underway

  • AirSmart sales have not taken off yet to expected levels

  • Surging global costs had a negative impact on our business plan

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Augwind Energy Tech Storage Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 07:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 10,2 M 3,17 M 3,17 M
Net income 2020 -23,2 M -7,23 M -7,23 M
Net cash 2020 22,8 M 7,11 M 7,11 M
P/E ratio 2020 -79,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 510 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 156x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 57,2%
Managers and Directors
Or Yogev Chief Executive Officer
Tamir Vieman Chief Financial Officer
Gabriel Seligsohn Executive Chairman
Yacov Kahlon Vice President-Operations & Deputy CEO
Moshe Revach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUGWIND ENERGY TECH STORAGE LTD-46.15%159
KEYENCE CORPORATION-19.54%114 856
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-10.48%96 962
EATON CORPORATION PLC-12.19%60 659
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.5.46%58 461
NIDEC CORPORATION-29.24%45 445