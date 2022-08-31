Log in
    AUGN   IL0011059073

AUGWIND ENERGY TECH STORAGE LTD

(AUGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-29
8.062 ILS   -0.15%
Augwind Energy Tech Storage : Investors Presentation – Q2/H1 2022

08/31/2022 | 04:20am EDT
Investor presentation

August 31st, 2022

DISCLAIMER

The informat ion included under this present at ion (the "Presentation") is for informational purposes only and does not const itut e or form any part of any

offer t o purchase securit ies and/or an invit ation t o make offers for t heir purchase or solicit at ion of any of t he above regarding any securit ies of Augwind Energy Tech St orage Lt d. (t he "Company").

This Present at ion was made for a convenient and concise present at ion, and it does not exhaust t he full dat a and informat ion about t he Company and it s

act ivit ies t hat may be relevant for the purpose of obt aining any decision regarding invest ment in t he Company's securit ies, and therefore does not replace t he need t o review and inspect the company's Reports t o the Israel Securit ies Aut horit y, and especially the company's annual report for the period ended on 31.12.2021, published on March 31, 2022 ((reference number: 2022-01-034605) t he "Annual Report")) and t he latest periodic Report for t he period ended on 30.6.2022, published on August 31, 2022 (reference number: 2022-01-111244) (all toget her the "Public Information").

The informat ion under this Present at ion is not a subst itut e for Public Informat ion and in the event of any conflict between the content of

t his Present at ion and t he cont ent of any Public Informat ion, t he cont ent of t he Public Informat ion shall prevail.

The informat ion in t his Presentat ion should not be relied upon as any represent at ion or warrant y, express or implied, of t he Company. No reliance should

be placed on t he fairness, accuracy, complet eness or correct ness of t he informat ion or opinions cont ained in t his Present at ion. No legally binding

obligat ions will be creat ed, implied, or inferred from this Present at ion. Various st at ement s in this Presentat ion include informat ion which derives from forecasts, est imat es, assessment s, and ot her informat ion pert aining t o future events and/or matters, whose mat erializat ion are uncertain and beyond the Company's cont rol, and which const it ute "Forward-looking informat ion", as defined in the Israeli Securit ies Law, 1968.

Forward-looking informat ion includes descript ions regarding the intent , belief or current expect ations of the Company and are not guaranteeing fut ure result s, performance or achievement s and are based on current expectat ions, est imat ions, and assumpt ions, involve certain risks and uncert ainties which

are difficult t o predict and are not guarant ees of fut ure performance. Therefore, act ual future result s, performances or achievement s of t he Company may differ mat erially from what is or may be expressed or implied in t his Present at ion due t o a variet y of fact ors, many of which are beyond t he

Company's control, including, wit hout limit ation, cert ain risk fact ors as cont ained in the Public Informat ion. The Company does not undertake any obligat ion t o update or revise any of t he forward-looking st at ement s, whet her as a result of new information, future event s or ot herwise. Cert ain informat ion and fact ual st at ement s (including in regard t o market s or trends) contained herein are based on or derived from publicly available

document s or independent third-part y sources, and t herefore the accuracy of such informat ion and t he assumpt ions on which such informat ion is based have not been independent ly verified.

2

TODAY'S CALL

1 2 3

Our solutions address

Expanding our

Q2 2022

the world's most critical

product portfolio

Key Financial highlights

energy needs

Introducing additional

Products in the pipeline

3

3

Today, more than ever Augwind's solutions address the world's most critical needs:

1

2

Achieving energy efficiency

Reducing carbon footprint

4

Soaring energy prices enhance the value of Augwind's solutions

Source: Statista 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Augwind Energy Tech Storage Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 08:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,76 M - -
Net income 2021 -68,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 164 M 49,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 156x
EV / Sales 2021 468x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 57,4%
Technical analysis trends AUGWIND ENERGY TECH STORAGE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 8,06 ILS
Average target price 46,20 ILS
Spread / Average Target 473%
Managers and Directors
Or Yogev Chief Executive Officer
Tamir Vieman Chief Financial Officer
Gabriel Seligsohn Executive Chairman
Yacov Kahlon Vice President-Operations & Deputy CEO
Netta Benari Pessach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUGWIND ENERGY TECH STORAGE LTD-83.37%49
KEYENCE CORPORATION-27.92%91 153
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-28.91%67 790
EATON CORPORATION PLC-19.43%56 045
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-10.38%50 154
NIDEC CORPORATION-33.88%37 092