Israel, Yakum, June 12, 2022 - (TLV: AUGN) Augwind today announces that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Voith Hydro (part of Voith Group), a global technology group with operations in over 60 countries worldwide, 20,000 employees, and a sales turnover of around €4.3 billion. Voith Hydro is considered one of the world's leading and most experienced companies in the fields of hydropower plants and pumped storage.

Under the agreement, Voith and Augwind will collaborate in the development of designated systems and equipment, including turbines, water pumps and power systems, for integration into Augwind's AirBattery energy storage system. In the company's estimation, development of the systems and their integration into the AirBattery storage systems are expected to support the company's roadmap for bringing the system to the required performance levels, including a high level of energy efficiency. According to the