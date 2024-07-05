Aukett Swanke Group PLC - architectural and interior design services provider - Says a satisfactory valuation has been made relating to sale of The Old Torpedo Factory in west London by subsidiary Torpedo Factory Group Ltd. This means the GBP2.5 million disposal is now unconditional. TFG's lawyers hold a GBP250,000 deposit on behalf of the buyer pending completion, which is due to occur in September.
Current stock price: 1.46 pence
12-month change: down 19%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
