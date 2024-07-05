Aukett Swanke Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based professional services company engaged in providing smart buildings, architectural and design services. The Company principally provides architectural design services along with specialisms in master planning, interior design, executive architecture, audio-visual and stage technology, smart workplace systems and energy management software. Its segments include United Kingdom, Torpedo Factory Group, Anders+Kern and Continental Europe. The United Kingdom hub comprises two principal service offerings: comprehensive architectural design, including master planning, interior design and fit-out capability, and an executive architectural delivery service operating under the Veretec brand. Torpedo Factory Group segment is a master systems integrator offering professional and managed services for stage, audio-visual, and intelligent environmental solutions. Anders+Kern segment is a distributor of workspace and audio-visual technologies.