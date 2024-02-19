Aukett Swanke Group PLC - London-based architectural and interior design services provider - Says it has participated in a consortium to develop an AI-Based Recommender System for Smart Energy Saving. The lead consortium member is a commercial spin-out from an unnamed UK research university. Other members of the consortium include two further UK universities and five commercial organisations, including engineering and construction companies. The consortium will be awarded around GBP900,000 from Innovate UK towards total project costs of approximately GBP1.2 million. The project has a 12-month duration commencing March.

Chief Executive Nick Clark says: "AI will inevitably be necessary to operate smart buildings, and users need to have confidence that AI decisions are reliable and trustworthy. While Aukett Swanke's share of the project costs and grant are not material to our financial results, we are excited to have been invited to join this impressively broad consortium of academia and industry, as the group continues to explore additional opportunities to use Artificial Intelligence in pursuit of its smart buildings goals."

Current stock price: 1.15 pence, up 2.2% in London on Monday

12-month change: down 56%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

