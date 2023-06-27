Aukett Swanke Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based professional services company. The Company provides architectural design services along with specialisms in master planning, interior design, executive architecture and engineering services. The Company operates through two geographical segments (hubs): United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The Continental Europe segment includes Turkey, Germany and Czech Republic. The United Kingdom hub includes three principal service offerings: architectural design, including master planning, interior design, and fit-out capability, and an executive architectural delivery service operating under the Veretec brand. Its Continental European operations provide services that are consistent with those in the United Kingdom. The services offered within the region include architectural and interior design, post-contract delivery services, including architect of record and engineering design, and site services.