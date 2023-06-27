(Corrects headline to COO from CFO).
Aukett Swanke Group PLC - London-based architectural and interior design services provider - Appoints Freddie Jenner to board as chief operating officer, effective immediately. Jenner since 2012 was previously finance director at Torpedo Factory Group Ltd, now Torpedo Factory Ltd, which was acquired by Aukett Swanke in March this year. Aukett Swanke says Jenner was "instrumental" in driving value growth for Torpedo through acquisitions and through system and process upgrades. Jenner also was chief financial officer of Ortana Media Group Ltd from February 2019 to March 2022.
Current stock price: 2.10 pence
12-month change: up 40%
