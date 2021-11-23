Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  AuKing Mining Limited
  News
  Summary
    AKN   AU000000AKN5

AUKING MINING LIMITED

(AKN)
AuKing Mining : Application for quotation of securities - AKN

11/23/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AUKING MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 24, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AKN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

15,000,000

24/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

AUKING MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

29070859522

1.3

ASX issuer code

AKN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

17-Nov-2021 10:09

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

AKN

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

The issue of 4,000,000 (AKNO) $0.25 June 2023 options requires shareholder approval at a general meeting to be obtained before they can be issued

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

AKN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

24/11/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

15,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.16500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AuKing Mining Limited published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
