  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. AuKing Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKN   AU000000AKN5

AUKING MINING LIMITED

(AKN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AuKing Mining : Application for quotation of securities - AKN

03/14/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AUKING MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AKN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

333,333

10/03/2022

AKN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

100,000

11/03/2022

AKN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

66,666

14/03/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

AUKING MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

29070859522

1.3

ASX issuer code

AKN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AKNAF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AKN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

333,333

10/3/2022

Issue date

10/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

333,333

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.20000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

End of ASX escrow

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AKNAG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AKN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

100,000

11/3/2022

Issue date

11/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

Disclaimer

AuKing Mining Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,76 M -1,29 M -1,29 M
Net cash 2021 2,50 M 1,83 M 1,83 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,4 M 9,08 M 9,08 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart AUKING MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AuKing Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUKING MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Williams Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jonathan Paul Kershaw Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stanley Mark Elliott Non-Executive Chairman
Garry Johnston Manager-Technical Development
Ian Hodkinson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUKING MINING LIMITED26.92%9
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.92%176 412
RIO TINTO GROUP13.74%120 962
GLENCORE PLC36.36%87 932
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.31%61 830
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.32%42 188