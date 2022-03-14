AuKing Mining : Application for quotation of securities - AKN

For personal use only

Entity name

AUKING MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date AKN ORDINARY FULLY PAID 333,333 10/03/2022 AKN ORDINARY FULLY PAID 100,000 11/03/2022 AKN ORDINARY FULLY PAID 66,666 14/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement