AuKing Mining : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
AUKING MINING LIMITED
ABN
29 070 859 522
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mark Elliott
Date of last notice
9 June 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Name of holder & nature of interest
Director & shareholder of Elliott Nominees Pty <>
Exploration S/F A/C> and beneficiary of superannuation
fund that it is trustee of.
Date of change
30 June 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
Holding in the name of Elliott Nominees Pty
47,667 ordinary shares (AKN) and
3,973 options (AKNO)
Class
Unlisted Director ESOP $0.17 31/5/25 Options
Number acquired
1,000,000
Number disposed
nil
Value/Consideration
$nil
No. of securities held after change
Holding in the name of Elliott Nominees Pty
47,667 ordinary shares (AKN) and
3,973 options (AKNO)
1,000,000 Unlisted Director ESOP $0.17 31/5/25
Options
Nature of change
Options issued under ESOP as approved at the AGM
held on 31 May 2022
Name of entity
AUKING MINING LIMITED
ABN
29 070 859 522
Name of Director
Ian Hodkinson
Date of last notice
9 June 2021
Direct or indirect interest
Name of holder & nature of interest
Securities registered in the name of Cornubian
Resources Pty Ltd - I Hodkinson is a Director and
shareholder of Cornubian Resources Pty Ltd.
Date of change
30 June 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
Securities registered in the name of Cornubian
nil
Resources Pty Ltd - I Hodkinson is a Director and
shareholder of Cornubian Resources Pty Ltd.
Class
Unlisted Director ESOP $0.17 31/5/25 Options
Number acquired
500,000
Number disposed
nil
Value/Consideration
$nil
No. of securities held after change
Securities registered in the name of Cornubian
500,000 Unlisted Director ESOP $0.17 31/5/25 Options
Resources Pty Ltd - I Hodkinson is a Director and
shareholder of Cornubian Resources Pty Ltd.
Nature of change
Options issued under ESOP as approved at the AGM
held on 31 May 2022
Name of entity
AUKING MINING LIMITED
ABN
29 070 859 522
Name of Director
Peter Tighe
Date of last notice
3 June 2022
Direct or indirect interest
Name of holder & nature of interest
Securities registered in the name of Mr Peter Gerard
Tighe & Mrs Patricia Joan Tighe
A/C>
Date of change
30 June 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
Holding in the name of Mr Peter Gerard Tighe &
2,816,889 ordinary shares (AKN) and
Mrs Patricia Joan Tighe
144,463 options (AKNO)
Class
Unlisted Director ESOP $0.17 31/5/25 Options
Number acquired
500,000
Number disposed
nil
Value/Consideration
$nil
