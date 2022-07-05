Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. AuKing Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKN   AU000000AKN5

AUKING MINING LIMITED

(AKN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-05 am EDT
0.0750 AUD   -5.06%
AuKing Mining : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4

07/05/2022 | 02:43am EDT
For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

AUKING MINING LIMITED

ABN

29 070 859 522

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mark Elliott

Date of last notice

9 June 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

Director & shareholder of Elliott Nominees Pty <>

relevant interest.

Exploration S/F A/C> and beneficiary of superannuation

fund that it is trustee of.

Date of change

30 June 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Holding in the name of Elliott Nominees Pty

47,667 ordinary shares (AKN) and

3,973 options (AKNO)

Class

Unlisted Director ESOP $0.17 31/5/25 Options

Number acquired

1,000,000

Number disposed

nil

Value/Consideration

$nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Holding in the name of Elliott Nominees Pty

47,667 ordinary shares (AKN) and

3,973 options (AKNO)

1,000,000 Unlisted Director ESOP $0.17 31/5/25

Options

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

Options issued under ESOP as approved at the AGM

exercise of options, issue of securities under

held on 31 May 2022

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. & class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above N/A

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

AUKING MINING LIMITED

ABN

29 070 859 522

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ian Hodkinson

Date of last notice

9 June 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

Securities registered in the name of Cornubian

relevant interest.

Resources Pty Ltd - I Hodkinson is a Director and

shareholder of Cornubian Resources Pty Ltd.

Date of change

30 June 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Securities registered in the name of Cornubian

nil

Resources Pty Ltd - I Hodkinson is a Director and

shareholder of Cornubian Resources Pty Ltd.

Class

Unlisted Director ESOP $0.17 31/5/25 Options

Number acquired

500,000

Number disposed

nil

Value/Consideration

$nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Securities registered in the name of Cornubian

500,000 Unlisted Director ESOP $0.17 31/5/25 Options

Resources Pty Ltd - I Hodkinson is a Director and

shareholder of Cornubian Resources Pty Ltd.

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

Options issued under ESOP as approved at the AGM

exercise of options, issue of securities under

held on 31 May 2022

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. & class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above N/A

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

AUKING MINING LIMITED

ABN

29 070 859 522

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Tighe

Date of last notice

3 June 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Name of holder & nature of interest

Securities registered in the name of Mr Peter Gerard

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Tighe & Mrs Patricia Joan Tighe

A/C>

Date of change

30 June 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Holding in the name of Mr Peter Gerard Tighe &

2,816,889 ordinary shares (AKN) and

Mrs Patricia Joan Tighe

144,463 options (AKNO)

Class

Unlisted Director ESOP $0.17 31/5/25 Options

Number acquired

500,000

Number disposed

nil

Value/Consideration

$nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AuKing Mining Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
