AuKing Mining : High-grade copper, zinc and silver from final Onedin assays

03/01/2022 | 05:50pm EST
Final Onedin assays unlock further significant high- grade copper, zinc and silver intersections

2 March 2022

onlyAKNO)

Highlights:

AuKing Mining

Limited

Assay results obtained from the final three drill holes from the

ABN 29 070 859 522

drilling program at Onedin conducted in Q4 CY2021 include:

(ASX Code: AKN,

Hole AORD005:

66m @ 1.67% Cu, 17.57% Zn, 4.03% Pb, 95g/t Ag, 0.36g/t Au and

Issued Capital:

1718ppm Mo from 77m including:

use

8.7m @ 3.28% Cu, 22.71% Zn, 8.01% Pb, 190g/t Ag and 3776ppm

75,289,651

Mo from 119m and

Ordinary shares

17,500,000

5m @2.70% Cu, 22.79% Zn, 12.78% Pb, 332g/t Ag and 0.85g/t Au

Options (30 June 2023

from 135.5m

@ 25c each)

Hole AORD006:

Directors:

82m @ 0.46% Cu, 4.45% Zn, 1.26% Pb, 33g/t Ag and 409ppm Mo from

personalSuite 27, Level 7,

Dr Mark Elliott

98m including:

Chairman

Peter Tighe

21m @ 0.75% Cu, 12.99% Zn, 3.97% Pb, 85g/t Ag and 1356ppm Mo

Non-Executive Director

from 148m and

Ian Hodkinson

Non-Executive Director

11m @ 1.16% Cu, 14.80% Zn, 5.99% Pb, and 122g/t Ag from 162m

Shizhou Yin

Hole AORD007:

Non-Executive Director

Chief Executive

60m @ 1.04% Cu, 4.80% Zn, 0.89% Pb and 35g/t Ag from 92m including:

Officer:

16m @ 1.23% Cu, 16.40% Zn, 3.03% Pb and 101g/t Ag from 136m

Paul Williams

34m @ 1.50% Cu, 7.94% Zn, 1.55% Pb and 61g/t Ag from 117m and

Company Secretary:

23m @ 0.88% Cu, 12.74% Zn, 2.15% Pb and 71g/t Ag from 135m.

Paul Marshall

320 Adelaide Street

Latest assays provide very strong confirmation of high-grade

copper, zinc, silver and other mineralisation across the known

BRISBANE Q 4000

mineralised zone at Onedin.

Ph: +61 7 3535 1208

Email:

Following completion of the drill program and reporting, AKN's

admin@aukingmining.co

m

focus is to conduct the Onedin metallurgical testwork program

Contact:

which has the intention of establishing economic metal

recoveries.

For

Paul Williams

Chief Executive Officer

AKN Chief Executive Officer, Paul Williams said "We have now reported

Email:

a full set of exceptional results from the drilling undertaken at Onedin late last

p.williams@aukingmining

year. The results from these final three holes highlight the continuity of high-

.com

Mob: +61 419 762 487

grade copper, zinc, lead, silver and molybdenum across the Onedin deposit.

If we establish economic recoveries from the metallurgical testwork program,

Onedin is well on the way to becoming a significant mining development

opportunity."

For personal use only

Final Onedin assays - further significant high-grade copper, zinc and silver intersections 2 March 2022

Further significant copper, silver, zinc and other mineral intersections from Onedin:

AuKing Mining Limited ("AKN" or "the Company") is pleased to report further high-grade assay results from the final drill holes (AORD005, AORD006 and AORD007), from the Onedin drilling program at Koongie Park conducted between November and December 2021. These holes were all diamond drillholes at the Onedin deposit. A total of 1433m of drilling was completed with these holes, with a maximum depth of 243m at hole AORD006. (See Figure 1 below for these drill hole locations - highlighted in red). These results significantly complement the significant mineralisation to the south of drill hole AORD004 which reported 105.3m @ 1.94% Cu, 0.76% Zn, 0.70% Pb, 55g/t Ag and 106ppm Mo from 46m (refer ASX release 21 February 2022).

Figure 1 - Onedin drillhole locations

Page 2

For personal use only

Final Onedin assays - further significant high-grade copper, zinc and silver intersections 2 March 2022

A full summary of the significant intervals from drill holes AORD005, 006 and 007 is as follows:

Hole AORD005:

66m @ 1.67% Cu, 17.57% Zn, 4.03% Pb, 94.68g/t Ag, 0.38g/t Au and 1718ppm Mo from 77m including:

49m @ 1.88% Cu, 19.06% Zn, 3.21% Pb, 73g/t Ag and 2312ppm Mo from 80m

8.7m @ 3.28% Cu, 22.71% Zn, 8.01% Pb, 190g/t Ag and 3776ppm Mo from 119m 5m @2.70% Cu, 22.79% Zn, 12.78% Pb, 332g/t Ag and 0.85g/t Au from 135.5m

100ppm Mo cutoff zones

22.7m @ 1.51% Cu, 19.64% Zn, 4.82% Pb, 89g/t Ag, 0.49g/t Au & 4953ppm Mo from 105m

Figure 2 - Onedin cross-section diagram showing holes AORD003 and AORD005

Page 3

For personal use only

Final Onedin assays - further significant high-grade copper, zinc and silver intersections 2 March 2022

Hole AORD006:

82m @ 0.46% Cu, 4.45% Zn, 1.26% Pb, 33g/t Ag and 409ppm Mo from 98m including: 21m @ 0.75% Cu, 12.99% Zn, 3.97% Pb, 85g/t Ag and 1356ppm Mo from 148m 11m @ 1.16% Cu, 14.80% Zn, 5.99% Pb, and 122g/t Ag from 162.0m

100ppm Mo cutoff zone

40m @ 0.58% Cu, 8.81% Zn, 2.45% Pb, 62g/t Ag and 731ppm Mo from 140m

Figure 3 - Onedin cross-section diagram showing holes AORD002 and AORD006

Page 4

For personal use only

Final Onedin assays - further significant high-grade copper, zinc and silver intersections 2 March 2022

Hole AORD007:

60m @ 1.04% Cu, 4.80% Zn, 0.89% Pb, 35g/t Ag and 32ppm Mo from 92m including

16m @ 1.23% Cu, 16.40% Zn, 3.03% Pb, 101g/t Ag, 0.32g/t Au and 24ppm Mo from 136m 34m @ 1.50% Cu, 7.94% Zn, 1.55% Pb, 61g/t Ag and 32ppm Mo from 117m

23m @ 0.88% Cu, 12.74% Zn, 2.15% Pb, 71g/t Ag and 24ppm Mo from 135m.

Figure 4 - Onedin cross-section diagram showing holes AORD001 and AORD007

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AuKing Mining Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:48:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
