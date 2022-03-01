AuKing Mining : High-grade copper, zinc and silver from final Onedin assays
03/01/2022 | 05:50pm EST
Final Onedin assays unlock further significant high- grade copper, zinc and silver intersections
2 March 2022
Highlights:
Hole AORD005:
66m @ 1.67% Cu, 17.57% Zn, 4.03% Pb, 95g/t Ag, 0.36g/t Au and
Hole AORD006:
grade copper, zinc, lead, silver and molybdenum across the Onedin deposit.
If we establish economic recoveries from the metallurgical testwork program,
Onedin is well on the way to becoming a significant mining development
opportunity."
Further significant copper, silver, zinc and other mineral intersections from Onedin:
AuKing Mining Limited ("AKN" or "the Company") is pleased to report further high-grade assay results from the final drill holes (AORD005, AORD006 and AORD007), from the Onedin drilling program at Koongie Park conducted between November and December 2021. These holes were all diamond drillholes at the Onedin deposit. A total of 1433m of drilling was completed with these holes, with a maximum depth of 243m at hole AORD006. (See Figure 1 below for these drill hole locations - highlighted in red). These results significantly complement the significant mineralisation to the south of drill hole AORD004 which reported 105.3m @ 1.94% Cu, 0.76% Zn, 0.70% Pb, 55g/t Ag and 106ppm Mo from 46m (refer ASX release 21 February 2022).
Figure 1 - Onedin drillhole locations
A full summary of the significant intervals from drill holes AORD005, 006 and 007 is as follows:
Hole AORD005:
66m @ 1.67% Cu, 17.57% Zn, 4.03% Pb, 94.68g/t Ag, 0.38g/t Au and 1718ppm Mo from 77m including:
49m @ 1.88% Cu, 19.06% Zn, 3.21% Pb, 73g/t Ag and 2312ppm Mo from 80m
8.7m @ 3.28% Cu, 22.71% Zn, 8.01% Pb, 190g/t Ag and 3776ppm Mo from 119m 5m @2.70% Cu, 22.79% Zn, 12.78% Pb, 332g/t Ag and 0.85g/t Au from 135.5m
100ppm Mo cutoff zones
22.7m @ 1.51% Cu, 19.64% Zn, 4.82% Pb, 89g/t Ag, 0.49g/t Au & 4953ppm Mo from 105m
Hole AORD006:
82m @ 0.46% Cu, 4.45% Zn, 1.26% Pb, 33g/t Ag and 409ppm Mo from 98m including: 21m @ 0.75% Cu, 12.99% Zn, 3.97% Pb, 85g/t Ag and 1356ppm Mo from 148m 11m @ 1.16% Cu, 14.80% Zn, 5.99% Pb, and 122g/t Ag from 162.0m
100ppm Mo cutoff zone
40m @ 0.58% Cu, 8.81% Zn, 2.45% Pb, 62g/t Ag and 731ppm Mo from 140m
