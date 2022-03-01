AuKing Mining : High-grade copper, zinc and silver from final Onedin assays

Final Onedin assays - further significant high-grade copper, zinc and silver intersections 2 March 2022

Further significant copper, silver, zinc and other mineral intersections from Onedin:

AuKing Mining Limited ("AKN" or "the Company") is pleased to report further high-grade assay results from the final drill holes (AORD005, AORD006 and AORD007), from the Onedin drilling program at Koongie Park conducted between November and December 2021. These holes were all diamond drillholes at the Onedin deposit. A total of 1433m of drilling was completed with these holes, with a maximum depth of 243m at hole AORD006. (See Figure 1 below for these drill hole locations - highlighted in red). These results significantly complement the significant mineralisation to the south of drill hole AORD004 which reported 105.3m @ 1.94% Cu, 0.76% Zn, 0.70% Pb, 55g/t Ag and 106ppm Mo from 46m (refer ASX release 21 February 2022).