|
EQS-News: AuKing Mining Ltd
AuKing Mining has strong mining development options at Koongie Park
02.12.2022 / 21:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
02.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AuKing Mining Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|United States
|ISIN:
|AU000000AKN5
|EQS News ID:
|1504447
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1504447 02.12.2022 CET/CEST