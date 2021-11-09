Presentation to Noosa Mining Conference
A u K i n g M i n i n g L i m i t e d ( A S X : A K N )
I N V E S T O R P R E S E N TAT I O N | N O O S A
M I N I N G
C O N F E R E N C E , 1 0 - 1 2 N O V E M B E R
2 0 2 1
DEVELOPING THE KOONGIE PARK
COPPER/ZINC PROJECT, WA
Disclaimer
The information contained in this presentation has been prepared by AuKing Mining Limited (AKN). This presentation is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other
recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any securities in AKN. This presentation has been made available for information
purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus, short form prospectus, profile statement or offer information statement. This presentation is not subject to
the disclosure requirements affecting disclosure documents under Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act. While the information contained in this presentation has
only
been prepared in good faith, neither AKN nor any of its Directors, officers, employees, agents or advisors give any representation or warranty, express or implied,
as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. Accordingly, to the maximum
extent permitted by law, none of AKN, its Directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability whether direct or indirect,
express or limited, contractual, tortuous, statutory or otherwise, in respect of the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any of the opinions contained
in this presentation or for any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this presentation. This presentation may
c ntain statements that may be deemed 'forward-looking statements. Forward risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of
AKN, can cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility,
increased production costs and variances in ore grade recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, as well as political and operational risks and
governmental regulation and judicial outcomes. AKN makes no undertaking to update or revise such statements but has made every endeavour to ensure that they
use
are fair and reasonable at the time of making the presentation. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements made. Exploration priorities
change with increased data and knowledge, as such targets and concepts outlined in this presentation may or may not be tested or be tested by different means.
Competent Persons' Statements
The information in this report that relates to exploration results at the Koongie Park Project (both current and historic) is based on information compiled by Mr Ian
Hodkinson who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Society for Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits. Mr Hodkinson is a non-executive
director of AuKing Mining Limited and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the
activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results,
ersonal
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.' Mr Hodkinson consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in
which it appears.
The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources at the Koongie Park Project is based on information compiled by Mr David Williams who is a
member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Williams is a Principal Consultant Geologist (Brisbane) of CSA Global and has sufficient experience which is
relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as
defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.' Mr Williams consents to the
inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. The information relating to the Mineral Resources at the
Koongie Park Project is extracted from the Independent Technical Report of CSA Global (the CSA Global Report), which is included in the Company's Prospectus that
is dated 9 March 2021 and which was lodged with ASIC on the same date.
This presentation has been authorised by Paul Williams, Chief Executive Officer.
AuKing Mining Limited
(ASX:AKN)
2
• Koongie Park sits in a Tier 1 mining location (WA) with access to
only
advanced copper and zinc deposits
• Existing JORC 2012 resource estimate of 6.8Mt @ 1.3% Cu, 4.1%
Zn, 0.3g/t Au and 26g/t Ag*
•
Significant intersections of Cu, Zn, Ag, Co and Mo from initial
use
drilling activities
• Discovery of REE minerals at Sandiego
•
Strong potential to expand the existing known Sandiego and
Onedin deposits at depth and along strike
ersonal
•
Positive outlook for continued growth in copper, zinc, cobalt and
other metals, driven by global green energy initiatives (EV's,
renewable energy)
* Refer Competent Persons Statement on Slide 2 and full resource on Slide 20
AuKing Mining Limited
(ASX:AKN)
3
Corporate snapshot
Capital Structure
ASX Code
AKN
onlyCash at bank
Market Cap
$12M
($0.20/share)
Shares on issue
60,289,651
Options on issue
17,500,000
(exercisable at $0.25 each on or before 30 June 2023)
(as at 30 September 2021)
$2.6M
use
Nil
D bt
Top 20 shareholders
46.30%
Major shareholders
Bienitial International Industrial Co Ltd
15.33%
ersonal
5.12%
Pavle Tomasevic
Yunnan Copper Industry (Group) Co Ltd
3.20%
Peter Tighe Super Fund
3.12%
Paul Williams
2.77%
AuKing Mining Limited
(ASX:AKN)
Board and management
Paul Williams
Chief Executive Officer
Dr Mark Elliott
Independent Chairman
Ian Hodkinson
Non-Executive Director
Peter Tighe
Non-Executive Director
Shizhou Yin
Non-Executive Director
Paul Marshall
CFO and Company Secretary
Garry Johnston
Technical Development Manager
Top 20
Others
4
Koongie Park | Project overview
Koongie Park Cu/Zn project is situated in north-eastern WA,
only
in the highly mineralised Halls Creek region
Existing significant JORC 2012 resources of 6.8Mt @ 1.3%
Cu, 4.1% Zn, 0.3g/t Au and 26g/t Ag *
Drill targets already identified - significant opportunity to
use
xpand existing resources at Sandiego and Onedin -
deposits remain open at depth and to the south
Project is significantly under-explored at depth and highly
prospective for further VMS base mineralisation below
150m
ersonal
Potential to considerably enhance project economics if
metallurgical solution at Onedin deposit is identified
* Refer Competent Persons Statement on Slide 2 and full
resource on Slide 20
AuKing Mining Limited
(ASX:AKN)
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
AuKing Mining Limited published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 22:53:34 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUKING MINING LIMITED
Sales 2020
-
-
-
Net income 2020
-1,43 M
-1,05 M
-1,05 M
Net Debt 2020
2,40 M
1,77 M
1,77 M
P/E ratio 2020
-1,31x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
10,6 M
7,77 M
7,79 M
EV / Sales 2019
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
63,0%
Chart AUKING MINING LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AUKING MINING LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.