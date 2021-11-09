Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. AuKing Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKN   AU000000AKN5

AUKING MINING LIMITED

(AKN)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Presentation to Noosa Mining Conference

11/09/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ersonal use only

A u K i n g M i n i n g L i m i t e d ( A S X : A K N )

I N V E S T O R P R E S E N TAT I O N | N O O S A

M I N I N G

C O N F E R E N C E , 1 0 - 1 2 N O V E M B E R

2 0 2 1

DEVELOPING THE KOONGIE PARK

COPPER/ZINC PROJECT, WA

Disclaimer

The information contained in this presentation has been prepared by AuKing Mining Limited (AKN). This presentation is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other

recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any securities in AKN. This presentation has been made available for information

purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus, short form prospectus, profile statement or offer information statement. This presentation is not subject to

the disclosure requirements affecting disclosure documents under Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act. While the information contained in this presentation has

only

been prepared in good faith, neither AKN nor any of its Directors, officers, employees, agents or advisors give any representation or warranty, express or implied,

as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. Accordingly, to the maximum

extent permitted by law, none of AKN, its Directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability whether direct or indirect,

express or limited, contractual, tortuous, statutory or otherwise, in respect of the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any of the opinions contained

in this presentation or for any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this presentation. This presentation may

c ntain statements that may be deemed 'forward-looking statements. Forward risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of

AKN, can cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility,

increased production costs and variances in ore grade recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, as well as political and operational risks and

governmental regulation and judicial outcomes. AKN makes no undertaking to update or revise such statements but has made every endeavour to ensure that they

use

are fair and reasonable at the time of making the presentation. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future

performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements made. Exploration priorities

change with increased data and knowledge, as such targets and concepts outlined in this presentation may or may not be tested or be tested by different means.

Competent Persons' Statements

The information in this report that relates to exploration results at the Koongie Park Project (both current and historic) is based on information compiled by Mr Ian

Hodkinson who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Society for Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits. Mr Hodkinson is a non-executive

director of AuKing Mining Limited and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the

activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results,

ersonal

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.' Mr Hodkinson consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in

which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources at the Koongie Park Project is based on information compiled by Mr David Williams who is a

member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Williams is a Principal Consultant Geologist (Brisbane) of CSA Global and has sufficient experience which is

relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as

defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.' Mr Williams consents to the

inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. The information relating to the Mineral Resources at the

Koongie Park Project is extracted from the Independent Technical Report of CSA Global (the CSA Global Report), which is included in the Company's Prospectus that

is dated 9 March 2021 and which was lodged with ASIC on the same date.

This presentation has been authorised by Paul Williams, Chief Executive Officer.

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX:AKN)

2

Why Invest in AKN?

Koongie Park sits in a Tier 1 mining location (WA) with access to

only

advanced copper and zinc deposits

Existing JORC 2012 resource estimate of 6.8Mt @ 1.3% Cu, 4.1%

Zn, 0.3g/t Au and 26g/t Ag*

Significant intersections of Cu, Zn, Ag, Co and Mo from initial

use

drilling activities

Discovery of REE minerals at Sandiego

Strong potential to expand the existing known Sandiego and

Onedin deposits at depth and along strike

ersonal

Positive outlook for continued growth in copper, zinc, cobalt and

other metals, driven by global green energy initiatives (EV's,

renewable energy)

* Refer Competent Persons Statement on Slide 2 and full resource on Slide 20

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX:AKN)

3

Corporate snapshot

Capital Structure

ASX Code

AKN

onlyCash at bank

Market Cap

$12M

($0.20/share)

Shares on issue

60,289,651

Options on issue

17,500,000

(exercisable at $0.25 each on or before 30 June 2023)

(as at 30 September 2021)

$2.6M

use

Nil

D bt

Top 20 shareholders

46.30%

Major shareholders

Bienitial International Industrial Co Ltd

15.33%

ersonal

5.12%

Pavle Tomasevic

Yunnan Copper Industry (Group) Co Ltd

3.20%

Peter Tighe Super Fund

3.12%

Paul Williams

2.77%

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX:AKN)

Board and management

Paul Williams

Chief Executive Officer

Dr Mark Elliott

Independent Chairman

Ian Hodkinson

Non-Executive Director

Peter Tighe

Non-Executive Director

Shizhou Yin

Non-Executive Director

Paul Marshall

CFO and Company Secretary

Garry Johnston

Technical Development Manager

Top 20

Others

4

Koongie Park | Project overview

Koongie Park Cu/Zn project is situated in north-eastern WA,

only

in the highly mineralised Halls Creek region

Existing significant JORC 2012 resources of 6.8Mt @ 1.3%

Cu, 4.1% Zn, 0.3g/t Au and 26g/t Ag *

Drill targets already identified - significant opportunity to

use

xpand existing resources at Sandiego and Onedin -

deposits remain open at depth and to the south

Project is significantly under-explored at depth and highly

prospective for further VMS base mineralisation below

150m

ersonal

Potential to considerably enhance project economics if

metallurgical solution at Onedin deposit is identified

* Refer Competent Persons Statement on Slide 2 and full

resource on Slide 20

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX:AKN)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AuKing Mining Limited published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 22:53:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUKING MINING LIMITED
05:57pPresentation to Noosa Mining Conference
PU
11/04Auking Mining Strikes Wide Copper, Zinc Zones at Koogie Park Project
MT
11/04Auking Mining Hits Copper, Zinc Mineralization at Western Australia's Koongie Park
MT
11/03Auking Mining Limited Announces Koongie Park High Grade Wide Zones Copper Zinc Intersec..
CI
10/04Auking Intersects 124M of 1.03% Cu At Koongie Park
CI
10/04AUKING MINING : Reports High-Grade Mineralization at Western Australia's Koongie Park; Sha..
MT
08/11Auking Mining Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/11Auking Mining Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/08AUKING MINING : Begins Drilling at Koongie Park Project
MT
08/08AuKing Mining Limited Announces Commencement of Drilling Program At Koongie Park Copper..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,43 M -1,05 M -1,05 M
Net Debt 2020 2,40 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,6 M 7,77 M 7,79 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart AUKING MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AuKing Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUKING MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Williams Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jonathan Paul Kershaw Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stanley Mark Elliott Non-Executive Chairman
Garry Johnston Manager-Technical Development
Ian Hodkinson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUKING MINING LIMITED-56.25%9
BHP GROUP-13.43%134 726
RIO TINTO PLC-18.21%100 194
GLENCORE PLC54.70%64 232
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.13%46 110
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.52%33 976