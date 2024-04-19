Ault & Company May Invest up to $75 Million

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), today announced Ault & Company, Inc. (“Ault & Company”), an affiliate of the Company, has invested a total of $44.0 million pursuant to the Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) entered into between the Company and Ault & Company on November 6, 2023. To date, Ault & Company has purchased an aggregate of 44,000 shares of Series C convertible preferred stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”) and warrants (“Series C Warrants”) to purchase an aggregate of approximately 13.0 million shares of the Company. Under the Agreement, as amended, Ault & Company can invest up to $75.0 million in the Series C Preferred Stock and Series C Warrants in multiple closings.

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of Ault & Company, stated, “This strategic infusion of capital into the Company underscores our strong confidence in the growth trajectory and future prospects of Ault Alliance. This investment not only strengthens our balance sheet but also enhances our ability to accelerate our strategic initiatives and expand our market presence. When I started this journey with the Company in 2017, we had just reported less than $8 million in annual sales, and today we are projecting annual revenue in excess of $200 million for the current fiscal year as we focus on our core businesses: Sentinum data centers; Circle 8 crane rentals; and investing and lending. We believe our Sentinum business is well positioned for growth with the increasing demand for power in the artificial intelligence data center space. Ault & Company believes in the Company’s plans for growth and expects to make additional investments to support these key businesses.”

Mr. Ault added that, “This partnership with Ault & Company reflects a shared vision for the future of Ault Alliance. We are poised to make significant advances in our business sectors and look forward to a fruitful collaboration. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership creates and are confident that it will lead to enhanced value for our stockholders.”

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries, and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8- K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.Ault.com.

