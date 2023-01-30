Advanced search
Ault Alliance Announces that BITNILE.com Will Launch March 1, 2023

01/30/2023
Stockholders Invited to Participate in Online Tour February 28, 2023

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company formerly known as BitNile Holdings, Inc. (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”), announced today it is inviting its stockholders to a tour of its next-generation marketplace, BITNILE.com, on February 28, 2023. The tour will be led by Mr. Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the founder of BitNile.com, which is set to launch and “go live” March 1, 2023. BITNILE.com’s development is led by Douglas Gintz, the President and Chief Product Officer of BitNile.com, Inc.

Tour participants will experience first-hand the dynamic features, ambiance and capabilities of BITNILE.com. The platform, which can readily accept Bitcoin, is being developed to enable users to access the metaverse via the web browser allowing usage on any device such as mobile, tablets, PC’s and virtual reality headsets. The BITNILE.com metaverse experience is expected to not only include eCommerce, but is being built to include social, immersive video games, games of skill and chance and more.

To join the introductory tour please use this link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VkYLF5T4R46h5zvnMP35GQ

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “The launch of BITNILE.com has been many years in the making and we are proud of the progress that Douglas Gintz and his team have made. I believe that this new product and experience will be the first of its kind and I look forward to sharing more on February 28, 2023. We look forward to our launch on March 1, 2023.”

The Company invites the public to register for the initial launch using this link, https://BitNile.com/. Those signing up previous to the launch will be granted a future reward with details to follow.

For more information on Ault Alliance and its subsidiaries, Ault Alliance recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read Ault Alliance’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at http://www.Ault.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.Ault.com.


© Business Wire 2023
