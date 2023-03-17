Advanced search
    DPW   US05150X1046

AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS

(DPW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-03-15
0.0903 USD   +0.22%
Ault Alliance Declares Monthly Cash Dividend of $0.2708333 Per Share of 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
BU
Ault Alliance and Ecoark Holdings Announce BITNILE.COM Has Surpassed 225,000 Active Users in Under Two Weeks From Launch
BU
Ault Alliance Subsidiary Achieves Bitcoin Mining Production Milestone of 1,000 Bitcoin Mined to Date at Its Michigan Data Center
BU
Ault Alliance Declares Monthly Cash Dividend of $0.2708333 Per Share of 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

03/17/2023 | 06:31am EDT
Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.2708333 per share of the Company’s outstanding 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The record date for this dividend is March 31, 2023, and the payment date is April 10, 2023.

Link to NYSE quote for the Company’s 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock: https://www.nyse.com/quote/XASE:AULTpD

For more information on Ault Alliance and its subsidiaries, Ault Alliance recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read Ault Alliance’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.Ault.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including a metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8- K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.Ault.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 62,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,6 M 34,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
EV / Sales 2021 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 86,7%
Managers and Directors
William B. Horne Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & EVP
Henry C. W. Nisser Executive Vice President & General Counsel
Kenneth S. Cragun Chief Financial Officer
Milton Charles Ault Executive Chairman
Douglas P. Gintz CTO & Director-Global Technology Implementation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-26.29%35
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.91.52%15 689
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.107.96%1 177
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.123.10%892
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.103.08%241
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION8.15%187