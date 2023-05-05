Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ault Global Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   US05150X1046

AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS

(DPW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ault Alliance and Imperalis Holdings Announce Effectiveness of Imperalis Holding Registration Statement on Form S-1 Related to the Distribution of Securities

05/05/2023 | 06:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ault Alliance anticipates setting the record date for the distribution to its stockholders of 140 million shares and warrants to purchase an additional 140 million shares of Imperalis within the near future

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance”) and Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), dba TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“TurnOnGreen”), are pleased to announce that the TurnOnGreen Form S-1 has been declared effective by the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Ault Alliance expects to announce the record date for the spinoff of TurnOnGreen in late May.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005172/en/

Previously, the record date for the stock dividend for the spinoff of TurnOnGreen was postponed due to the pending SEC declaration of effectiveness. On April 7, 2023, Ault Alliance’s Board of Directors declared a pro rata dividend to the stockholders of Ault Alliance of (i) 140 million shares of common stock of TurnOnGreen, which represent approximately 81% of the outstanding shares of TurnOnGreen common stock, and (ii) warrants to purchase an additional 140 million shares of TurnOnGreen common stock (the “Distribution”).

Ault Alliance remains committed to effectuating the Distribution as soon as it may do so in compliance with federal securities laws and appropriate regulatory approval. Ault Alliance will update its stockholders with respect to the Distribution when circumstances permit.

Ault Alliance’s Founder and Executive Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault, III said, “We are excited to have had the TurnOnGreen Form S-1 declared effective by the SEC. We remain dedicated to completing our announced distribution of securities in TurnOnGreen. We anticipate announcing the record date for the spinoff as soon as practicable but no later than late May. We are optimistic that the resulting dividend will achieve the desired outcome for Ault Alliance and its stockholders.”

For more information on Ault Alliance and its subsidiaries, Ault Alliance recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read Ault Alliance’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.ault.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

About TurnOnGreen

Imperalis Holding Corp., d/b/a TurnOnGreen, Inc., designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications and e-Mobility. TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to every project, working with our clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. TurnOnGreen’s headquarters are located at Milpitas, CA; www.turnongreen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and neither Ault Alliance nor TurnOnGreen undertake any obligation to update any of these statements publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect either or both of the Ault Alliance’s and TurnOnGreen’s respective businesses and financial results which are included in Ault Alliance’s and TurnOnGreen’s respective filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, their respective Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All such filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the companies’ websites at www.Ault.com and www.turnongreen.com, respectively.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS
06:33aAult Alliance and Imperalis Holdings Announce Effectiveness of Imperalis Holding Regist..
BU
05/03Ault Alliance Announces Change in Exchange Ratio in Pending Exchange Offer to 50 Shares..
BU
05/02Ault Alliance Enters into an Agreement for a Financing of up to $40 Million
BU
05/02Ault Alliance, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $40 million in funding from Au..
CI
05/01Ault Alliance Announces Extension of Pending Exchange Offer
BU
04/27Ault Alliance's Subsidiary, Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Unveils Four Newly Renova..
BU
04/26Ault Alliance's Subsidiary, BitNile, Inc., Expands Bitcoin Mining Collaboration with Co..
BU
04/20Ault Alliance Announces an Amendment in the Pending Exchange Offer
BU
04/20Ault Alliance Declares Monthly Cash Dividend of $0.2708333 Per Share of 13.00% Series D..
BU
04/19Ault Alliance Announces Postponement of the Record Date for the Distribution of Securit..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 134 M - -
Net income 2022 -182 M - -
Net Debt 2022 134 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36,5 M 36,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 607
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ault Global Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,09
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William B. Horne Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & EVP
Henry C. W. Nisser President, Director & General Counsel
Kenneth S. Cragun Chief Financial Officer
Milton Charles Ault Executive Chairman
Douglas P. Gintz CTO & Director-Global Technology Implementation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-28.24%37
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.39.08%11 544
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.219.76%1 879
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.178.80%1 718
CIPHER MINING INC.325.00%592
TERAWULF INC.167.43%332
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer