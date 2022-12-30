Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ault Global Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   US05150X1046

AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS

(DPW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-12-28
0.1000 USD   +11.11%
06:31aAult Alpha Has Purchased 50 Million Shares of Common Stock of BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BU
12/28BitNile Holdings Announces Postponement of the Distribution of Securities of Imperalis Holding
BU
12/27BitNile Holdings to Launch BitNile.com Marketplace
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ault Alpha Has Purchased 50 Million Shares of Common Stock of BitNile Holdings, Inc.

12/30/2022 | 06:31am EST
BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), announced today that its related party, Ault Alpha, LP (“Ault Alpha”), has purchased an aggregate of 50 million shares of common stock of BitNile since it first started buying in September 2021. Ault Alpha purchases common stock of BitNile pursuant to a plan previously adopted pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The 50 million shares of common stock represent approximately 13% of the Company as of today.

“BitNile reported approximately $610 million in total assets as of September 30, 2022 and recently completed the acquisition of Circle 8, the crane company. Ault Alpha intends to continue its purchase of common stock of BitNile if the current market conditions continue. Ault Alpha anticipates adopting a new 10b5-1/10b-18 plan in the near future,” said Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the controlling person of Ault Alpha and the Executive Chairman of BitNile.

For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 111 M - -
Net income 2022 -48,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36,6 M 36,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ault Global Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,10 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1 900%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William B. Horne Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & EVP
Henry C. W. Nisser Executive Vice President & General Counsel
Kenneth S. Cragun Chief Financial Officer
Milton Charles Ault Executive Chairman
Douglas P. Gintz CTO & Director-Global Technology Implementation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-91.60%37
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-87.11%7 894
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-66.67%170
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.-77.40%41
NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP.-76.72%13
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-96.81%10