Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ault Global Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   US05150X1046

AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS

(DPW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-03-01
0.1144 USD   -2.22%
06:31aBITNILE.COM Early Access Metaverse Platform Goes Live in Over 176 Countries
BU
03/01Ault Alliance Subsidiary Acquires Two Land Lease Agreements and Two Power Purchase Agreements in Montana from TypeX to Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations
BU
02/28Ault Alliance and Ecoark Holdings Remind Stockholders to Participate in Online Tour of BitNile.com
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BITNILE.COM Early Access Metaverse Platform Goes Live in Over 176 Countries

03/03/2023 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”) announced the launch of its immersive metaverse platform, BITNILE.COM (the “Platform”) in over 176 countries. The Platform, which was launched on March 1, 2023, is believed to be the first metaverse platform that runs entirely from a web browser with no pixel streaming. The announcement was made as the Company attended the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005163/en/

BITNILE.COM - We Are Live! EXPERIENCE THE THRILL OF VICTORY Introducing the immersive metaverse platform that is device agnostic. Join for free by link or registering directly. View world where the physical meets the digital. The only limit to what you can see, visit and do at BITNILE.COM is your imagination. #BitNileDriver #BitNIileRacer #exotic_vacations #exotic_adventures #space_travel #VR_experience #BitNile.com @BitNile.com $BitNile.com #Ault_Alliance @Ault_Alliance #Ault All rights registered and reserved @2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

BITNILE.COM - We Are Live! EXPERIENCE THE THRILL OF VICTORY Introducing the immersive metaverse platform that is device agnostic. Join for free by link or registering directly. View world where the physical meets the digital. The only limit to what you can see, visit and do at BITNILE.COM is your imagination. #BitNileDriver #BitNIileRacer #exotic_vacations #exotic_adventures #space_travel #VR_experience #BitNile.com @BitNile.com $BitNile.com #Ault_Alliance @Ault_Alliance #Ault All rights registered and reserved @2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

With the Platform, users can access the metaverse via the web browser, allowing usage on any device such as mobile, tablets, PCs, and virtual reality headsets. The Platform allows users to play 3D immersive games, purchase both digital and physical products, experience various forms of entertainment, and engage with a new social networking community across any of their internet-connected devices. The Platform also enables users to participate in the metaverse with unique avatars and customized skins or digital accessories.

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “I’m thrilled with the feedback on the Platform so far. While we are in the early access phase of launch and have a long way to go, we look forward to rolling out amazing new features, games, and exciting rewards in the weeks ahead.”

The Company invites everyone to experience the Platform at https://BitNile.com/.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including a metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and neither Ault Alliance undertake any obligation to update any of these statements publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. In addition to risks relating to the continuation of high oil prices and state regulation of bitcoin mining, investors should review risk factors, that could affect Ault Alliance’s businesses and financial results which are included in Ault Alliance’s respective filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, their respective Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All such filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the companies’ websites at www.Ault.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS
06:31aBITNILE.COM Early Access Metaverse Platform Goes Live in Over 176 Countries
BU
03/01Ault Alliance Subsidiary Acquires Two Land Lease Agreements and Two Power Purchase Agre..
BU
02/28Ault Alliance and Ecoark Holdings Remind Stockholders to Participate in Online Tour of ..
BU
02/27BITNILE.COM to Launch Early Access to Its Immersive Metaverse Platform At Mobile World ..
BU
02/24BITNILE.COM Announces Creation of “NILE” Coin Available Exclusively for In-..
BU
02/21Ault Alliance Announces the Addition of Data Center Services Veteran, Jay Looney, as th..
BU
02/16Ault Alliance Declares Monthly Cash Dividend of $0.2708333 Per Share of 13.00% Series D..
BU
02/15Ault Alliance and Ecoark Holdings Invite Stockholders to Participate in the Online Tour..
BU
02/14Ault Alliance Announces Update on Dividend of Shares of TurnOnGreen and Giga-tronics to..
BU
02/13Ault Alliance Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue Results for the Three Months and ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 62,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,8 M 43,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
EV / Sales 2021 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ault Global Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,11
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William B. Horne Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & EVP
Henry C. W. Nisser Executive Vice President & General Counsel
Kenneth S. Cragun Chief Financial Officer
Milton Charles Ault Executive Chairman
Douglas P. Gintz CTO & Director-Global Technology Implementation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-6.61%44
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.79.99%14 745
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-8.97%159
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.42.22%60
NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP.17.86%15
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.18.66%13