BitNile : Divestiture Announcements

Future Outlook
The Company has announced plans to restructure certain of its subsidiaries and distribute its ownership of each affected entity to its stockholders as of the record date for each such transaction
Imperalis Holding Corp., to be renamed TurnOnGreen, Inc. ("TurnOnGreen") continues to focus on electric vehicle charging and power solutions and is better situated to operate as an independent public company
The Company's ownership of common stock and warrants to purchase shares of common stock of TurnOnGreen is anticipated to be distributed to its stockholders and TurnOnGreen intends to pursue an uplisting to the NASDAQ as soon as practicable
After the completion of the divestitures and subsequent distributions described on this page, assuming that each occurs as presently planned, there will be four independent public entities, consisting of TurnOnGreen, GIGA, Ault Alliance and BitNile
Ault Alliance, Inc. ("Ault Alliance"), a diversified holding company will continue to focus on Bitcoin mining, data center operations, commercial lending, activist investing, oil exploration, hotel operations, commercial real estate holdings, medical/biopharma, textile, and karaoke audio equipment
Ault Alliance intends to become a public reporting company in the first half of 2023
The Giga-tronics Incorporated ("GIGA") and Gresham Worldwide, Inc. ("GWW") business combination has created a company with over 500 global customers and extensive experience within the global defense industry
The Company anticipates that the experienced management team of the new GIGA will be able to capitalize on the newly created synergies and deliver long-term revenue growth for its stockholders
The Company will have a standalone subsidiary, BitNile, Inc. ("BitNile"), and will continue to trade under the symbol NILE
As recently announced, BitNile is actively developing a global platform dedicated to facilitating the global transfer of goods and services with Bitcoin as the backbone of the exchange
BitNile management believes in the long-term viability of Bitcoin as a global currency that provides a means for anyone in the world to transact with one another
TurnOnGreen Divestiture
TurnOnGreen completed the reverse acquisition creating a publicly traded EV Charging & Power Solutions Company
This transaction has created a separate, publicly traded EV charging and power solutions company
The Company eliminated intercompany accounts and TurnOnGreen issued the Company 25,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock, with each such share having a stated value of $1,000 and an aggregate liquidation preference of $25mm
The Company will assist TurnOnGreen in pursuing an uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market
TurnOnGreen filed an S-1 registration statement (the "Form S- 1") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 14, 2022
The Form S-1 registers 140,000,000 shares of TurnOnGreen common stock and warrants to purchase another 140,000,000 million shares of TurnOnGreen stock held by the Company for distribution to the Company's stockholders
The Company expects to set a record date in the coming months, subject to the SEC's declaration of effectiveness of the Form S-1
Record Date (TBD)
The Company Stockholders to receive:
140,000,000 Shares
140,000,000 Warrants*
*Warrants to become publicly traded at a later date subject to regulatory approval and compliance with US securities laws
GIGA Divestiture
The recent completion of the business combination between GWW & GIGA has created a well-situated and diverse defense company with experienced management and a deep customer base
69.4%
The Company currently owns 2,920,085 shares of common stock and 514.8 shares of Preferred Stock that are convertible into 3,960,043 shares of common stock of GIGA , or 6,880,128 shares of common stock on an as converted basis
All 6,880,128 shares of common stock owned by the Company will be distributed to its stockholders based upon a record date that will be set as soon as reasonably practicable
Ault Lending, LLC, formerly Digital Power Lending, LLC ("Ault Lending"), will still hold preferred shares of GIGA post distribution of common shares
GIGA is actively pursuing an uplisting to the NASDAQ and hopes to achieve this goal in early 2023
30.6% Pre-Merger GIGA
Stockholders &
Management
GIGA Customer Base:
