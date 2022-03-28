Log in
    DPW   US05150X1046

AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS

(DPW)
  Report
BitNile Holdings Announces Payment in Full of $66 Million in Senior Secured Notes This Week

03/28/2022 | 06:31am EDT
BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), announced today that it will pay off its senior secured notes this week. The 10% Original Issuance Discount Promissory Notes (the “Notes”) were sold in December 2021 and are due and payable on March 31, 2022. The repayment of the Notes will release the security interest in most of the assets of the Company, as well as the pledges of equity interests in the Company’s subsidiaries.

Further, the repayment of the Notes will eliminate certain restrictive covenants, allowing the Company to move forward with the announced plans related to its subsidiary TurnOnGreen, Inc., an electronic vehicle charging and power solutions company (“TurnOnGreen”). The Company previously announced plans that will result in TurnOnGreen becoming a publicly traded company and its intent to distribute securities of TurnOnGreen to BitNile stockholders including approximately 140 million common shares of TurnOnGreen and an equal number of warrants to purchase such shares, subject to regulatory approval.

Kenneth S. Cragun, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, said, “We are pleased to be in a position to fully pay our senior secured debt this week. Other than the loans on our portfolio of hotels, which are non-recourse to the parent company, the Company will be virtually debt free.”

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, said, “The elimination of this secured debt is significant for BitNile and our stockholders as we will be able to pursue the issuance of special dividends and execute on strategic opportunities to spin out key holdings in the future.”

For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 53,6 M - -
Net income 2021 3,42 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 69,6 M 69,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 89,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William B. Horne Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & EVP
Henry C. W. Nisser President, Director & General Counsel
Kenneth S. Cragun Chief Financial Officer
Milton C. Ault Executive Chairman
Douglas P. Gintz Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-63.22%70
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-26.02%40 979
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-12.08%2 977
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-7.03%2 435
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-20.85%859
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC-28.02%435