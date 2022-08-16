Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ault Global Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   US05150X1046

AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS

(DPW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BitNile : The Hosting Agreement can provide 20 megawatts of power, enabling the operation of up to 6,500 S19j Pro Bitcoin miners - Form 8-K

08/16/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Hosting Agreement can provide 20 megawatts of power, enabling the operation of up to 6,500 S19j Pro Bitcoin miners

Las Vegas, NV, August 16, 2022 - BitNile Holdings, Inc.(NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company ("BitNile" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, BitNile, Inc. ("BNI"), has entered into a hosting agreement (the "Agreement") securing 20 megawatts of power with Compute North, LLC, a company that BNI believes to be a leader in sustainable, large-scale computing infrastructure and hosting services.

BNI's entry into the Agreement, in conjunction with the ongoing expansion of our site in Michigan, is intended to maintain our plan to promptly install and operate the Bitcoin miners delivered to us by Bitmain Technologies Limited ("Bitmain") throughout the year. The geographical distribution will also help us diversify the risk among our portfolio of mining equipment. We believe that the Agreement will enable us to power roughly 6,500 S19j Pro miners during August and September. Compute North has assigned a dedicated team in support of our new relationship and will begin receiving Bitcoin miners from us as soon as next week.

Milton "Todd" Ault, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "We are excited about the new hosting relationship with one of the largest and most established companies in this space. Its expertise is expected to help us accelerate the pace at which we conduct our operations and will maximize overall efficiencies and ultimately profitability."

As previously disclosed, BitNile has entered into purchase agreements with Bitmain for a total of approximately 20,600 Bitcoin miners, including 4,600 environmentally friendly S19 XP Antminers that feature a processing power of 140 terahashes per second ("TH/s") and 16,000 S19j Pro Antminers that feature a processing power of 100 TH/s.

BitNile began receiving 300 S19j Pro Antminers per month from Bitmain in November 2021. Beginning in March 2022, this schedule increased to approximately 2,300 miners per month. Once all 20,600 miners are fully deployed and operational, we expect to achieve mining production capacity of approximately 2.24 exahashes per second.

The Company notes that all estimates and other projections are subject to the actual delivery and installation of Bitcoin miners, the volatility in Bitcoin market price, fluctuations in the mining difficulty level, and other factors that may impact the results of production or operations.

For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin. BitNile also provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, and textiles as well as operates a platform that lends to small cap companies. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.BitNile.com.

BitNile Holdings Investor Contact:

IR@BitNile.com or 1-888-753-2235

Disclaimer

BitNile Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 20:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS
04:34pBITNILE : The Hosting Agreement can provide 20 megawatts of power, enabling the operation ..
PU
04:32pBITNILE HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
08:21aBitNile Holdings Unit Enters Hosting Deal With Compute North
MT
06:31aBitNile Holdings' Subsidiary BitNile, Inc. Enters into Hosting Agreement
BU
08/15INSIDER BUY : Bitnile Holdings
MT
08/15NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
08/12INSIDER BUY : Bitnile Holdings
MT
08/11BITNILE HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
08/11INSIDER BUY : Bitnile Holdings
MT
08/03BitNile Holdings Self-Mined 59.9 Bitcoin in July, Doesn't Plan to Sell
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 121 M - -
Net income 2022 -36,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 125 M 125 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ault Global Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,38 $
Average target price 3,96 $
Spread / Average Target 945%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William B. Horne Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & EVP
Henry C. W. Nisser Executive Vice President & General Counsel
Kenneth S. Cragun Chief Financial Officer
Milton Charles Ault Executive Chairman
Douglas P. Gintz CTO & Director-Global Technology Implementation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-68.17%125
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-63.56%20 707
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-53.54%252
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-61.11%191
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-71.91%72
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-97.88%50