Ault Global Holdings, Inc. : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“AGH,” or the “Company”), announced the results of the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”), which was held today, August 13, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. PT, and at which time the seven proposals voted upon, as set forth in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement dated June 7, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”), were approved by the stockholders.

At the Meeting, the stockholders voted upon and approved the following proposals as described in the Proxy Statement:

Election of the eight (8) director nominees named in the Proxy Statement to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders;

Ratification of the appointment of Marcum LLP, as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021;

Approval of, pursuant to Rule 713 of the NYSE American, the exercise of warrants issued to Esousa Holdings, LLC and two individuals, to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,850,220 shares of the Company’s common stock, issued in connection with certain term promissory notes in an aggregate amount of up to $5,300,000, in order to comply with the listing rules of the NYSE American;

Approval of the Ault Global Holdings, Inc. 2021 Stock Incentive Plan;

Approval of the Ault Global Holdings, Inc. 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan;

Approval of the 2020 equity issuances to directors and executive officers of the Company, in order to comply with the listing rules of the NYSE American; and

Approval of the 2021 equity issuances to directors and executive officers of the Company, in order to comply with the listing rules of the NYSE American.

There were no other transactions of other business brought before the Meeting or any further adjournments or postponements thereof.

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holdings’ headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Company filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A and associated proxy card (the “Proxy Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 7, 2021. The Company, its directors, its executive officers and certain other individuals set forth in the definitive proxy statement were deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders in respect of the Annual Meeting. Information regarding the names of the Company’s directors and executive officers and certain other individuals and their respective interests in the Company by security holdings or otherwise is set forth in the Proxy Statement. The Proxy Statement and a form of proxy were mailed to stockholders of the Company. Investors and stockholders can obtain a copy of the documents filed by the Company with the SEC, including the Proxy Statement, free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the SEC including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.AultGlobal.com.

