Ault Global : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 24, 2021

AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

On November 22, 2021, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release announcing its plans to change the Company's name to BitNile Holdings, Inc. and the Company's stock symbol to NILE. The Company wishes to advise stockholders that the name and symbol change will be effective on Monday, December 13, 2021.

