  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ault Global Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPW   US05150X1046

AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(DPW)
Ault Global : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

11/24/2021 | 04:40pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

____________________________________________________________

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

___________________________________________________________________

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 24, 2021

AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-12711 94-1721931
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization) 		(Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV89141

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(949)444-5464

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

oWritten communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

oSoliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

oPre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

oPre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.001 par value DPW NYSE American

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company o

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o

ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

On November 22, 2021, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release announcing its plans to change the Company's name to BitNile Holdings, Inc. and the Company's stock symbol to NILE. The Company wishes to advise stockholders that the name and symbol change will be effective on Monday, December 13, 2021.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information under this item shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. This report will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information required to be disclosed solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD.

The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages registrants to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a registrant and make informed investment decisions. This Current Report on Form 8-K and exhibits may contain these types of statements, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and which involve risks, uncertainties and reflect the Registrant's judgment as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, operating results and are indicated by words or phrases such as "expects," "should," "will," and similar words or phrases. These statements are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented within.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Dated: November 24, 2021 /s/ Henry Nisser

Henry Nisser

President and General Counsel

Disclaimer

Ault Global Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 21:39:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
