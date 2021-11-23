Log in
    AUK   AU0000123432

AUMAKE LIMITED

(AUK)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/22
0.018 AUD   -10.00%
03:49aAUMAKE : Application for quotation of securities - AUK
PU
11/21AUMAKE : Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
11/17AUMAKE : Proposed issue of securities - AUK
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AuMake : Application for quotation of securities - AUK

11/23/2021 | 03:49am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AUMAKE LIMITED.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday November 23, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AUK

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

131,000,000

23/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AUMAKE LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

150110017

1.3

ASX issuer code

AUK

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

18-Nov-2021 08:34

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

AUK

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

75,500,000 Options exercisable at $0.045, expiring 3 years from issue

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

AUK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

23/11/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

131,000,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01700000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AuMake Limited published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
