EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

Aumann AG: Aumann achieves 32 % revenue growth in the first nine months and increases profitability



11.11.2022 / 07:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automated E-mobility production solutions, increased its revenue in the first nine months by 31.8% year-on-year to a total of €150.4 million. EBITDA also improved significantly to €5.5 million, which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 3.7%. Aumann achieved a total order intake of €223.1 million in the first three quarters of 2022, exceeding the previous year's figure by 26.8%. Order intake in the E-mobility segment rose by as much as 38.7% and, at €167.3 million, reached the level of the entire previous year after nine months already.



Aumann's order backlog increased substantially by 48.8% year-on-year to a total of €243.4 million. This was driven by the continued successful business development in the E-mobility segment. A strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.78 over the last 12 months boosted the order backlog by 92.7% to a record €190.7 million. The E-mobility share of the total order backlog also reached an all-time high of 78.4%.



"Thanks to the excellent order intake, we are on our set growth path despite challenging general conditions. We have around one year's revenue in our order books. Our innovative production solutions will continue to be in demand for a greenhouse gas-free mobility," explains Sebastian Roll, CEO of Aumann AG. In addition, a liquidity position of €86.9 million and an equity ratio of 63.7% put the company's future growth on a solid base.

The full quarterly statement is available at www.aumann.com/en.



Aumann AG

Dieselstrasse 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Court of registration

Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

Beelen, 11 November 2022The full quarterly statement is available at www.aumann.com/en.Aumann AGDieselstrasse 648361 BeelenGermanyTel +49 2586 888 7800Fax +49 2586 888 7805ir@aumann.comwww.aumann.comExecutive BoardSebastian Roll (CEO)Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)Supervisory BoardGert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)Christoph WeiglerDr.-Ing. Saskia WesselCourt of registrationMünster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

11.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

