    AAG   DE000A2DAM03

AUMANN AG

(AAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:15 2022-11-11 am EST
13.54 EUR   +2.73%
Aumann AG: Aumann achieves 32 % revenue growth in the first nine months and increases profitability

11/11/2022 | 01:49am EST
EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
Aumann AG: Aumann achieves 32 % revenue growth in the first nine months and increases profitability

11.11.2022 / 07:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Beelen, 11 November 2022

Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automated E-mobility production solutions, increased its revenue in the first nine months by 31.8% year-on-year to a total of €150.4 million. EBITDA also improved significantly to €5.5 million, which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 3.7%. Aumann achieved a total order intake of €223.1 million in the first three quarters of 2022, exceeding the previous year's figure by 26.8%. Order intake in the E-mobility segment rose by as much as 38.7% and, at €167.3 million, reached the level of the entire previous year after nine months already.

Aumann's order backlog increased substantially by 48.8% year-on-year to a total of €243.4 million. This was driven by the continued successful business development in the E-mobility segment. A strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.78 over the last 12 months boosted the order backlog by 92.7% to a record €190.7 million. The E-mobility share of the total order backlog also reached an all-time high of 78.4%.

"Thanks to the excellent order intake, we are on our set growth path despite challenging general conditions. We have around one year's revenue in our order books. Our innovative production solutions will continue to be in demand for a greenhouse gas-free mobility," explains Sebastian Roll, CEO of Aumann AG. In addition, a liquidity position of €86.9 million and an equity ratio of 63.7% put the company's future growth on a solid base.

The full quarterly statement is available at www.aumann.com/en. 

Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399
 

11.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1484933

 
End of News EQS News Service

1484933  11.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1484933&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
