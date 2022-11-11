Aumann AG: Aumann achieves 32 % revenue growth in the first nine months and increases profitability
Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automated E-mobility production solutions, increased its revenue in the first nine months by 31.8% year-on-year to a total of €150.4 million. EBITDA also improved significantly to €5.5 million, which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 3.7%. Aumann achieved a total order intake of €223.1 million in the first three quarters of 2022, exceeding the previous year's figure by 26.8%. Order intake in the E-mobility segment rose by as much as 38.7% and, at €167.3 million, reached the level of the entire previous year after nine months already.
Aumann's order backlog increased substantially by 48.8% year-on-year to a total of €243.4 million. This was driven by the continued successful business development in the E-mobility segment. A strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.78 over the last 12 months boosted the order backlog by 92.7% to a record €190.7 million. The E-mobility share of the total order backlog also reached an all-time high of 78.4%.
"Thanks to the excellent order intake, we are on our set growth path despite challenging general conditions. We have around one year's revenue in our order books. Our innovative production solutions will continue to be in demand for a greenhouse gas-free mobility," explains Sebastian Roll, CEO of Aumann AG. In addition, a liquidity position of €86.9 million and an equity ratio of 63.7% put the company's future growth on a solid base.
