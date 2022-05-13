Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aumann AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAG   DE000A2DAM03

AUMANN AG

(AAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/13 01:59:15 am EDT
14.68 EUR   +2.37%
01:32aAUMANN AG : Aumann reached a record order backlog of ?214 million in the first quarter of 2022
EQ
03/31Aumann AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/30AUMANN AG : Aumann's Executive Board recommends dividend payment of ?0.10 per share for 2021
EQ
Aumann AG: Aumann reached a record order backlog of ?214 million in the first quarter of 2022

05/13/2022 | 01:32am EDT
DGAP-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Aumann AG: Aumann reached a record order backlog of ?214 million in the first quarter of 2022

13.05.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Beelen, 13 May 2022

Aumann AG (?Aumann?, ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automated E-mobility production solutions, continued its growth in the new financial year. In the first quarter of 2022, order intake made a significant year-on-year improvement of 63.3% to ?82.5 million. At ?66.5 million, 80.6% of the order intake was related to the E-mobility growth segment. Following the dynamic order trend of recent quarters, revenue in the first quarter moved up by 23.2% to ?44.9 million. Aumann's EBITDA improved substantially year-on-year to ? 1.1 million, which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 2.6 %. Adjusted for special effects related to personnel expenses from the stock option programme, the adj. EBITDA was ? 1.3 million and the adj. EBITDA margin 3.0 %.

The order backlog increased from ?116.7 million in the previous year by 83.3% to the record figure of ?213.9 million as at 31 March 2022. This was driven particularly by the positive trend in the E-mobility segment, where order intake more than doubled year on year to ?159.2 million. The field of Energy Storage, which has established itself as an extraordinarily successful unit in the E-mobility segment, again made a considerable contribution here. Thanks to the very full order books, Aumann has high visibility in terms of its growth path right into 2023.

The automotive industry is vigorously pursuing the transformation to electromobility and in doing so requires highly automated production lines. Here Aumann offers its customers innovative production solutions and has underlined its technological expertise with a successful start to the year. With liquidity of ?95.0 million and an equity ratio of 65.6%, Aumann?s position remains solid. 

The full interim statement is available at www.aumann.com.

Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel. +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

The Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr Christof Nesemeier

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

13.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1351565

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1351565  13.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351565&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
