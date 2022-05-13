DGAP-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Aumann AG: Aumann reached a record order backlog of ?214 million in the first quarter of 2022



13.05.2022 / 07:30

Beelen, 13 May 2022



Aumann AG (?Aumann?, ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), a leading manufacturer of automated E-mobility production solutions, continued its growth in the new financial year. In the first quarter of 2022, order intake made a significant year-on-year improvement of 63.3% to ?82.5 million. At ?66.5 million, 80.6% of the order intake was related to the E-mobility growth segment. Following the dynamic order trend of recent quarters, revenue in the first quarter moved up by 23.2% to ?44.9 million. Aumann's EBITDA improved substantially year-on-year to ? 1.1 million, which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 2.6 %. Adjusted for special effects related to personnel expenses from the stock option programme, the adj. EBITDA was ? 1.3 million and the adj. EBITDA margin 3.0 %.



The order backlog increased from ?116.7 million in the previous year by 83.3% to the record figure of ?213.9 million as at 31 March 2022. This was driven particularly by the positive trend in the E-mobility segment, where order intake more than doubled year on year to ?159.2 million. The field of Energy Storage, which has established itself as an extraordinarily successful unit in the E-mobility segment, again made a considerable contribution here. Thanks to the very full order books, Aumann has high visibility in terms of its growth path right into 2023.



The automotive industry is vigorously pursuing the transformation to electromobility and in doing so requires highly automated production lines. Here Aumann offers its customers innovative production solutions and has underlined its technological expertise with a successful start to the year. With liquidity of ?95.0 million and an equity ratio of 65.6%, Aumann?s position remains solid.



The full interim statement is available at www.aumann.com.



