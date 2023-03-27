EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Aumann AG: Aumann’s Executive Board recommends dividend payment of €0.10 per share for 2022



27.03.2023 / 19:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 15 June 2023 the payment of a dividend of € 1.5 million or € 0.10 per share entitled to dividend for the financial year 2022. The liquidity position, which had increased to € 120.6 million by 31 December 2022, and the positive revenue and earnings development put Aumann in a position to allow its shareholders to participate in this business development through a dividend payment. Furthermore, Aumann has sufficient financial resources to secure organic and possible inorganic growth.

The annual financial report 2022 will be published on 30 March 2023 on www.aumann.com.



Aumann AG

Dieselstrasse 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Court of registration

Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399 Beelen, 27 March 2023The annual financial report 2022 will be published on 30 March 2023 on www.aumann.com.Aumann AGDieselstrasse 648361 BeelenGermanyTel +49 2586 888 7800Fax +49 2586 888 7805ir@aumann.comwww.aumann.comExecutive BoardSebastian Roll (CEO)Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)Supervisory BoardGert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)Christoph WeiglerDr.-Ing. Saskia WesselCourt of registrationMünster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

27.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

