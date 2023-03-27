Advanced search
    AAG   DE000A2DAM03

AUMANN AG

(AAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:23:46 2023-03-27 pm EDT
15.25 EUR   -0.59%
Aumann AG: Aumann's Executive Board recommends dividend payment of 0.10 per share for 2022

03/27/2023 | 01:39pm EDT
EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Aumann AG: Aumann’s Executive Board recommends dividend payment of €0.10 per share for 2022

27.03.2023 / 19:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Beelen, 27 March 2023
 
The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 15 June 2023 the payment of a dividend of € 1.5 million or € 0.10 per share entitled to dividend for the financial year 2022. The liquidity position, which had increased to € 120.6 million by 31 December 2022, and the positive revenue and earnings development put Aumann in a position to allow its shareholders to participate in this business development through a dividend payment. Furthermore, Aumann has sufficient financial resources to secure organic and possible inorganic growth.
 
The annual financial report 2022 will be published on 30 March 2023 on www.aumann.com. 

Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

27.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1593661

 
End of News EQS News Service

1593661  27.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593661&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
