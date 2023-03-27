|
Aumann AG: Aumann’s Executive Board recommends dividend payment of €0.10 per share for 2022
27.03.2023 / 19:37 CET/CEST
Beelen, 27 March 2023
The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 15 June 2023 the payment of a dividend of € 1.5 million or € 0.10 per share entitled to dividend for the financial year 2022. The liquidity position, which had increased to € 120.6 million by 31 December 2022, and the positive revenue and earnings development put Aumann in a position to allow its shareholders to participate in this business development through a dividend payment. Furthermore, Aumann has sufficient financial resources to secure organic and possible inorganic growth.
The annual financial report 2022 will be published on 30 March 2023 on www.aumann.com.
