Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
03:43:51 2024-07-02 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
14.24
EUR
-2.06%
-12.70%
-23.04%
Aumann AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
July 02, 2024 at 03:33 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Aumann AG
Aumann AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02.07.2024 / 09:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
Aumann AG Street:
Dieselstraße 6 Postal code:
48361 City:
Beelen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900GLI93PGU71F690 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amiral Gestion City of registered office, country: Paris, France 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
3.06 %
0.00 %
3.06 %
15250000 Previous notification
n/a %
n/a %
n/a %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2DAM03
466636
0
3.06 %
0.00 % Total
466636
3.06 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
02.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany Internet:
www.aumann.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1937823 02.07.2024 CET/CEST
Berenberg lowers Aumann to 'Hold' - target down to 17 euros
03:20am
DP
Transcript : Aumann AG, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 15, 2024
May. 15
Tranche Update on Aumann AG's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 20, 2023.
May. 14
CI
Aumann AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
May. 14
CI
Aumann AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Mar. 26
CI
Aumann AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2024
Mar. 26
CI
Transcript : Aumann AG, 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 26, 2024
Mar. 26
Tranche Update on Aumann AG's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 20, 2023.
Mar. 25
CI
Tranche Update on Aumann AG's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 20, 2023.
Dec. 01
CI
Germany’s Aumann to Buy Back EUR8 Million Shares
Nov. 17
MT
Transcript : Aumann AG, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2023
Nov. 14
Aumann AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Nov. 14
CI
Aumann AG Increases It Revenue Forecast for Full Year 2023
Nov. 14
CI
Germany's Aumann Buys Laminating, Coating Equipment Group Lacom
Nov. 01
MT
Aumann AG acquired business operations and the technology portfolio of LACOM GmbH for ?0.106 million.
Oct. 31
CI
Tranche Update on Aumann AG's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 20, 2023.
23-09-05
CI
German Stocks Remain Muted Amid Renewed Rate Jitters
23-08-17
MT
Berenberg upgrades Aumann to 'Buy' - 'Profiteer of e-mobility'
23-08-17
DP
Aumann AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
23-08-15
CI
Tranche Update on Aumann AG's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 20, 2023.
23-08-14
CI
Aumann AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
23-05-15
CI
Aumann AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
23-03-30
CI
Aumann AG commences an Equity Buyback for 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on June 2, 2021.
23-03-20
CI
Aumann AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
22-11-11
CI
Aumann AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
22-08-12
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Aumann AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of machinery and production lines for components of electrified drive trains and an equipment supplier to the automotive, aerospace, consumer electric and other industries. The Company operates through two segments: E-Mobility and Classic. In the E-Mobility segment, it designs, manufactures and sells specialized machinery and automated production lines for e-mobility solutions for the automotive, aerospace, railway and other mobility industries. In the Classic segment, the Company primarily designs, manufactures and sells specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, railway, consumer electric, agricultural and clean-technology industries.
More about the company
Last Close Price
14.54
EUR
Average target price
21.5
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+47.87% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1