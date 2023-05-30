Advanced search
    AAG   DE000A2DAM03

AUMANN AG

(AAG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:38:04 2023-05-30 am EDT
14.56 EUR   -0.68%
14.56 EUR   -0.68%
11:11aAumann Ag : Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2023
EQ
09:35aCms : Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/22Cms : Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
Aumann AG: Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2023

05/30/2023 | 11:11am EDT
EQS-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/AGM/EGM
Aumann AG: Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2023

30.05.2023 / 17:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 para. sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 // Share buyback - notification of change

Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2023

Beelen, 30 May 2023

Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) announced a share buyback program in an ad-hoc announcement dated 15 March 2023 and notice dated 15 March 2023, which has been implemented since 17 March 2023. Aumann AG has decided that due to the settlement of the proposed dividend payment no shares will be purchased in a period of three stock exchange trading days prior to the 2023 Annual General Meeting until the end of one stock exchange trading day after the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting of Aumann AG will take place on 15 June 2023. Therefore, no Aumann shares will be purchased in the period from 12 June 2023 to 16 June 2023.

Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

30.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1645197

 
End of News EQS News Service

1645197  30.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645197&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 255 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2023 6,70 M 7,18 M 7,18 M
Net cash 2023 87,6 M 93,8 M 93,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,3x
Yield 2023 0,68%
Capitalization 222 M 238 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 834
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart AUMANN AG
Duration : Period :
Aumann AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUMANN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,66 €
Average target price 18,87 €
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Roll Chief Executive Officer
Jan-Henrik Pollitt Chief Financial & Technology Officer
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Weigler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Nesemeier Member-Supervisory Board
