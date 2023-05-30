|
EQS-News: Aumann AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback/AGM/EGM
Aumann AG: Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2023
30.05.2023 / 17:10 CET/CEST
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 para. sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 // Share buyback - notification of change
Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2023
Beelen, 30 May 2023
Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) announced a share buyback program in an ad-hoc announcement dated 15 March 2023 and notice dated 15 March 2023, which has been implemented since 17 March 2023. Aumann AG has decided that due to the settlement of the proposed dividend payment no shares will be purchased in a period of three stock exchange trading days prior to the 2023 Annual General Meeting until the end of one stock exchange trading day after the 2023 Annual General Meeting.
The Annual General Meeting of Aumann AG will take place on 15 June 2023. Therefore, no Aumann shares will be purchased in the period from 12 June 2023 to 16 June 2023.
Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com
Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)
Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel
Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399
