Aumann AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/AGM/EGM

Aumann AG: Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2023



30.05.2023 / 17:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 para. sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 // Share buyback - notification of change



Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2023



Beelen, 30 May 2023



Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) announced a share buyback program in an ad-hoc announcement dated 15 March 2023 and notice dated 15 March 2023, which has been implemented since 17 March 2023. Aumann AG has decided that due to the settlement of the proposed dividend payment no shares will be purchased in a period of three stock exchange trading days prior to the 2023 Annual General Meeting until the end of one stock exchange trading day after the 2023 Annual General Meeting.



The Annual General Meeting of Aumann AG will take place on 15 June 2023. Therefore, no Aumann shares will be purchased in the period from 12 June 2023 to 16 June 2023.



