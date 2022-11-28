Advanced search
    AAG   DE000A2DAM03

AUMANN AG

(AAG)
28 November 2022
12.40 EUR   -0.64%
Aumann : Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2022

11/28/2022 | 03:15am EST
German Equity Forum

Aumann AG

28 - 29 November 2022

Aumann drives the E-mobility transformation

Strategic focus

Global customers

Fully automated production lines…

Order intake E-mobility*

+27% p.a.

169

102 113 119

80

51

…for the entire range of electromobility

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019A

2020A

2021A

* Order intake in the E-mobility segment in € million and CAGR in %

Electromobility comes to life on Aumann's production lines

E-traction drive

Electronics & Sensors

Battery systems

Chassis components

Aumann competences

Winding

Assembly

Joining

Automation

Measuring

Industry

& Testing

4.0

Turnkey

solutions

Aumann supplies production lines for future technology

Module-to-Pack

Cell-to-Pack

20%

40%

  • higher energy density
  • fewer components

30% … lower costs

Dynamic growth drivers push market development

What is driving the growth?

2x

as many people prefer to buy an electric car

compared to last year

51%

annual growth rate of charging infrastructure in

Germany over the last five years

-50%

reduction of battery costs and ranges of over

1,000 km in future electric cars

E-vehicle sales scenarios

market share in %

27

42

65

88

73

58

35

12

2021

2025e

2030e

2035e

ICE

EV

Sources: Deloitte, Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), Volkswagen AG, BCG | EV = BEV, PHEV, HEV, FCEV | ICE = Gasoline, Diesel, MHEV

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Aumann AG published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 08:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 208 M 216 M 216 M
Net income 2022 2,40 M 2,49 M 2,49 M
Net cash 2022 82,1 M 85,3 M 85,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 79,0x
Yield 2022 0,80%
Capitalization 190 M 198 M 198 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 790
Free-Float 60,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,48 €
Average target price 19,25 €
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Roll Chief Executive Officer
Jan-Henrik Pollitt Chief Financial & Technology Officer
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Weigler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Nesemeier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUMANN AG-8.77%198
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.52%13 506
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.9.56%10 581
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-41.15%9 560
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-40.73%5 585
VALMET OYJ-33.93%4 773