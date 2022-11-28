Aumann : Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2022

German Equity Forum
Aumann AG
28 - 29 November 2022
Aumann drives the E-mobility transformation
Strategic focus
Global customers
Fully automated production lines…
Order intake E-mobility*
+27% p.a.
169
102 113 119
80
51
…for the entire range of electromobility
2016A
2017A
2018A
2019A
2020A
2021A
* Order intake in the E-mobility segment in € million and CAGR in %
Electromobility comes to life on Aumann's production lines
E-traction drive
Electronics & Sensors
Battery systems
Chassis components
Aumann competences
Winding
Assembly
Joining
Automation
Measuring
Industry
& Testing
4.0
Turnkey
solutions
Aumann supplies production lines for future technology
Module-to-Pack
Cell-to-Pack
20%
40%
30% … lower costs
Dynamic growth drivers push market development
What is driving the growth?
2x
as many people prefer to buy an electric car
compared to last year
51%
annual growth rate of charging infrastructure in
Germany over the last five years
-50%
reduction of battery costs and ranges of over
1,000 km in future electric cars
E-vehicle sales scenarios
market share in %
27
42
65
88
73
58
35
12
2021
2025e
2030e
2035e
ICE
EV
Sources: Deloitte, Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), Volkswagen AG, BCG | EV = BEV, PHEV, HEV, FCEV | ICE = Gasoline, Diesel, MHEV
