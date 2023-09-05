Roadshow Hauck Aufhäuser
Aumann AG
18 April 2023
Aumann drives the E-mobility transformation
Strategic focus
Global customers
Fully automated production lines…
Order intake E-mobility*
+29% p.a.
231
51
…for the entire range of electromobility
102
169
113 119
80
2016A
2017A
2018A
2019A
2020A
2021A
2022A
* Order intake in the E-mobility segment in € million and CAGR in %
Electromobility comes to life on Aumann's production lines
Electronics & Sensors
Chassis components
Aumann competences
E-traction drive
Battery systems
Assembly
Winding
Joining
Automation
Measuring & Testing
Industry
4.0
Turnkey
solutions
OEMs progressing on EV sales targets
Battery-electric vehicle sales by OEM in 2022
Global E-vehicle sales scenarios
in thousand units and yoy growth in %
224.5
147.8
+87%
+60%
561.2339.5
+30%+37%
market share in %
80
20
65
35
42
58
27
73
2022
2025e
2030e
2035e
ICE
EV
Sources: Marklines, BCG | ICE = Gasoline, Diesel, MHEV | EV = BEV, PHEV, HEV, FCEV
Segments & Financial Performance FY 2022
