  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Aumann AG
  News
  Summary
    AAG   DE000A2DAM03

AUMANN AG

(AAG)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Aumann : and Proton Motor agree on collaboration for series production of hydrogen fuel cells

08/27/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
Aumann AG and Proton Motor agree on collaboration for series production of hydrogen fuel cells

Beelen, 25 August 2021

Aumann AG, a leading manufacturer of automation solutions for electromobility, has agreed to collaborate with Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, a designer, developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells and electric hybrid systems. For the next four years, Aumann will exclusively carry out the expansion of a machine prototype into an automated fuel cell stack manufacturing line for series production at Proton Motor. The so-called "stack robot" is to expand Proton Motor's production capacity to up to 2,500 fuel cell units per year.

The current report of the Climate Council (IPCC) makes it clear: reducing greenhouse gases is essential to counter climate change. As Europe's leading designer, developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells and electric hybrid systems, Proton Motor has been an expert in mobile and stationary applications based on renewable resources for over 20 years. Agreements have now been reached for the new cooperation with Aumann, that essentially define the expansion of series production of hydrogen fuel cells.

Aumann AG

Dieselstraße 6

48361 Beelen

Tel +49 2586 888 7800 Fax +49 2586 888 7805 ir@aumann.com www.aumann.com

Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Rolf Beckhoff

Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of registration

Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

Disclaimer

Aumann AG published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 18:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 161 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2021 -3,17 M -3,74 M -3,74 M
Net cash 2021 43,0 M 50,7 M 50,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -89,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 273 M 322 M 322 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart AUMANN AG
Duration : Period :
Aumann AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUMANN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,92 €
Average target price 16,33 €
Spread / Average Target -8,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Roll Chief Executive Officer
Jan-Henrik Pollitt Chief Financial & Technology Officer
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Weigler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rolf Beckhoff Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUMANN AG56.92%321
NORDSON CORPORATION16.21%13 510
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.102.26%12 232
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-8.76%10 053
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.48.13%6 110
VALMET OYJ46.36%6 010