Aumann : and Proton Motor agree on collaboration for series production of hydrogen fuel cells

Aumann AG and Proton Motor agree on collaboration for series production of hydrogen fuel cells

Beelen, 25 August 2021

Aumann AG, a leading manufacturer of automation solutions for electromobility, has agreed to collaborate with Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, a designer, developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells and electric hybrid systems. For the next four years, Aumann will exclusively carry out the expansion of a machine prototype into an automated fuel cell stack manufacturing line for series production at Proton Motor. The so-called "stack robot" is to expand Proton Motor's production capacity to up to 2,500 fuel cell units per year.

The current report of the Climate Council (IPCC) makes it clear: reducing greenhouse gases is essential to counter climate change. As Europe's leading designer, developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells and electric hybrid systems, Proton Motor has been an expert in mobile and stationary applications based on renewable resources for over 20 years. Agreements have now been reached for the new cooperation with Aumann, that essentially define the expansion of series production of hydrogen fuel cells.

