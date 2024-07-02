HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - The private bank Berenberg has downgraded Aumann from "Buy" to "Hold" and lowered the price target from 22 to 17 euros. Lower e-car registrations and uncertainty about the future EU parliament increased the risks for investment delays, analyst Yasmin Steilen wrote on Monday evening with a view to the e-car supplier. The relationship between opportunities and risks has therefore deteriorated here. However, Steilen positively emphasized the record-high order backlog and the rock-solid financial position./ag/tih

Publication of the original study: 01.07.2024 / 16:35 / GMT

First-time dissemination of the original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study

