    AAG   DE000A2DAM03

AUMANN AG

(AAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:47:41 2023-03-20 pm EDT
14.74 EUR   +0.14%
CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

03/20/2023 | 01:23pm EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG / Aumann AG: Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

20.03.2023 / 18:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Beelen, 20 March 2023

Purchase of own shares – 1st interim notification

In the period from 17 March 2023 up to and including 17 March 2023, a total of 9,730 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/I. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 15 March 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 17 March 2023 up to and including 17 March 2023 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
 
Date Total number of
shares bought
back (number)		 Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1
13.03.2023 0 - XETRA 0,00
14.03.2023 0 - XETRA 0,00
15.03.2023 0 - XETRA 0,00
16.03.2023 0 - XETRA 0,00
17.03.2023 9,730 14.59 XETRA 141,960.98
  1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023 in the period up to and including 17 March 2023 amounts to 9,730 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/ 

Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

20.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Internet: www.aumann.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1587257  20.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1587257&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 215 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2022 1,85 M 1,97 M 1,97 M
Net cash 2022 77,5 M 82,6 M 82,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 123x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 224 M 239 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 804
Free-Float 60,0%
Duration : Period :
Duration : Period :
Aumann AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUMANN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,72 €
Average target price 18,87 €
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Roll Chief Executive Officer
Jan-Henrik Pollitt Chief Financial & Technology Officer
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Weigler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Nesemeier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUMANN AG28.22%239
NORDSON CORPORATION-14.18%11 682
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-3.73%8 813
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-22.91%8 001
VALMET OYJ16.85%5 771
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED5.02%4 463