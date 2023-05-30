CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
05/30/2023 | 09:35am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG
/ Share buyback
Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
30.05.2023 / 15:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Beelen, 30 May 2023
Purchase of own shares – 11th interim notification
In the period from 22 May 2023 up to and including 26 May 2023, a total of 20,654 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/I. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 15 March 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased in the period from 22 May 2023 up to and including 26 May 2023 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
Date
Total number of
shares bought
back (number)
Average price (EUR)
Exchange
Volume (EUR)1
22.05.2023
5,344
15.40
XETRA
82,319.12
23.05.2023
3,850
15.31
XETRA
58,924.62
24.05.2023
3,410
15.03
XETRA
51,252.94
25.05.2023
3,854
14.72
XETRA
56,738.58
26.05.2023
4,196
14.73
XETRA
61,791.74
1 Excl. acquisition costs
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023 in the period up to and including 19 May 2023 amounts to 317,405 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.