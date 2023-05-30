Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aumann AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAG   DE000A2DAM03

AUMANN AG

(AAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:57:56 2023-05-30 am EDT
14.65 EUR   -0.07%
09:35aCms : Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/22Cms : Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/15Aumann AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

05/30/2023 | 09:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG / Share buyback
Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

30.05.2023 / 15:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052


Beelen, 30 May 2023

Purchase of own shares – 11th interim notification

In the period from 22 May 2023 up to and including 26 May 2023, a total of 20,654 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/I. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 15 March 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 22 May 2023 up to and including 26 May 2023 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
 
Date Total number of
shares bought
back (number)		 Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1
22.05.2023 5,344 15.40 XETRA 82,319.12
23.05.2023 3,850 15.31 XETRA 58,924.62
24.05.2023 3,410 15.03 XETRA 51,252.94
25.05.2023 3,854 14.72 XETRA 56,738.58
26.05.2023 4,196 14.73 XETRA 61,791.74
  1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023 in the period up to and including 19 May 2023 amounts to 317,405 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/ 

Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

30.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Internet: www.aumann.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1645139  30.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645139&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about AUMANN AG
09:35aCms : Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/22Cms : Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/15Aumann AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/15Cms : Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/15Aumann : Interim Statement 31 March 2023
PU
05/15Aumann Ag : Aumann records significant growth in revenue and result in the first quarter o..
EQ
05/08Cms : Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/04Aumann : Explanations on agenda item 1 (German)
PU
05/02Cms : Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/24Cms : Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUMANN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 255 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2023 6,70 M 7,18 M 7,18 M
Net cash 2023 87,6 M 93,8 M 93,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,3x
Yield 2023 0,68%
Capitalization 222 M 238 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 834
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart AUMANN AG
Duration : Period :
Aumann AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUMANN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,66 €
Average target price 18,87 €
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Roll Chief Executive Officer
Jan-Henrik Pollitt Chief Financial & Technology Officer
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Weigler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Nesemeier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUMANN AG27.70%238
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.11%12 585
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-13.29%7 727
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-35.88%6 479
VALMET OYJ10.65%5 491
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA3.29%4 541
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer