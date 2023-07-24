CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
Today at 06:46 am
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG
/ Share buyback
Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
24.07.2023 / 12:44 CET/CEST
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Beelen, 24 July 2023
Purchase of own shares – 18th interim notification
In the period from 17 July 2023 up to and including 21 July 2023, a total of 15,467 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/I. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 15 March 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased in the period from 17 July 2023 up to and including 21 July 2023 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
Date
Total number of
shares bought
back (number)
Average price (EUR)
Exchange
Volume (EUR)1
17.07.2023
2,718
14.62
XETRA
39,745.52
18.07.2023
2,444
14.62
XETRA
35,729.20
19.07.2023
2,643
14.50
XETRA
38,330.44
20.07.2023
3,801
14.32
XETRA
54,448.96
21.07.2023
3,861
14.00
XETRA
54,070.58
1 Excl. acquisition costs
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023 in the period up to and including 21 July 2023 amounts to 425,133 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.
Aumann AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of machinery and production lines for components of electrified drive trains and an equipment supplier to the automotive, aerospace, consumer electric and other industries. The Company operates through two segments: E-Mobility and Classic. In the E-Mobility segment, it designs, manufactures and sells specialized machinery and automated production lines for e-mobility solutions for the automotive, aerospace, railway and other mobility industries. In the Classic segment, the Company primarily designs, manufactures and sells specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, railway, consumer electric, agricultural and clean-technology industries.