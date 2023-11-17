EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG / Share Buyback

Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information



17.11.2023 / 16:59 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notice according to Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Beelen, 17 November 2023



Die Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) has decided to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2021 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Sec. 71 Para. 1 No. 8 of the AktG and to launch a share buyback program with a maximum volume of €8.0 million (excluding acquisition costs) up to a price of €20.00 per share ("Share Buyback Program 2023/II").



The Share Buyback Program 2023/II is to be conducted under the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 2 June 2021. Aumann has already made use of this authorisation. As part of the Share Buyback Program 2023/I, 441,488 shares were acquired in the period from 17 March 2023 up to and including 31 July 2023. The maximum number of shares that can still be bought back in accordance with the authorisation is 1,083,512. Under the Share Buyback Program 2023/II, shares of the Company with a total purchase price of up to €8.0 million (excluding acquisition costs) up to a price of €20.00 per share are to be repurchased in the period from 22 November 2023 to 30 June 2024.



The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbour provisions of Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The shares are intended to be used for the purposes permitted under Art. 5 Para. 2 of the Safe Harbor provisions.



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 2 June 2021, the purchase price per share (excluding acquisition costs) may not be more than 10 percent higher or lower than the share price determined by the XETRA trading opening auction on the trading day. Additionally, in accordance with Art. 3 Para. 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, shares may not be purchased under the Share Buyback Program 2023/II at a price higher than the price of the last independent trade or (if higher) the price of the highest current independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase takes place.



The share buyback will be carried out on behalf and for the account of the Company by a financial institution which, within the aforementioned period, will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the treasury shares independently of and without influence by the Company in accordance with Art. 4 Para. 2b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. Hence, the company will not influence the decisions of the financial institution. The financial institution has also undertaken, among other things, to comply with the trading conditions pursuant to Art. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 and the requirements contained in the Share Buyback Program 2023/II.



The Share Buyback Program 2023/II may be terminated, suspended and also resumed at any time, to the extent necessary and legally permissible.



Information on the transactions related to the Share Buyback Program 2023/II will be provided in a form complying with the requirements of Art. 2 Para. 3 S. 1 in conjunction with Para. 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 and will be appropriately disclosed no later than at the end of the seventh trading day after the day of execution of such transactions.



In addition, pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 S. 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, the Company will publish the disclosed transactions on its website in the 'Investor Relations' section under https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/ and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date of such disclosure.



Aumann AG

Dieselstraße 6

48361 Beelen

Deutschland

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



The Executive Board

Sebastian Roll (CEO)

Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)



The Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel



Court of registration

Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

17.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

