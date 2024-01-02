CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Beelen, 2 January 2024
Purchase of own shares – 6th interim notification
In the period from 25 December 2023 up to and including 29 December 2023, a total of 11,772 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 17 November 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased in the period from 25 December 2023 up to and including 29 December 2023 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
Date
Total number of
shares bought
back (number)
Average price (EUR)
Exchange
Volume (EUR)1
25.12.2023
0
-
XETRA
0.00
26.12.2023
0
-
XETRA
0.00
27.12.2023
5,911
18.78
XETRA
111,029.88
28.12.2023
5,092
18.84
XETRA
95,929.14
29.12.2023
769
18.81
XETRA
14,463.50
1 Excl. acquisition costs
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023/II in the period up to and including 29 December 2023 amounts to 115,009 shares
.
The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/
Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com
Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)
Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel
Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399
Aumann AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of machinery and production lines for components of electrified drive trains and an equipment supplier to the automotive, aerospace, consumer electric and other industries. The Company operates through two segments: E-Mobility and Classic. In the E-Mobility segment, it designs, manufactures and sells specialized machinery and automated production lines for e-mobility solutions for the automotive, aerospace, railway and other mobility industries. In the Classic segment, the Company primarily designs, manufactures and sells specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, railway, consumer electric, agricultural and clean-technology industries.