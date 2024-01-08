EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG / Share buyback
Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information

08.01.2024 / 19:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052


Beelen, 8 January 2024

Purchase of own shares – 7th interim notification

In the period from 1 January 2024 up to and including 5 January 2024, a total of 19,231 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 17 November 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 1 January 2024 up to and including 5 January 2024 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
 
Date Total number of
shares bought
back (number)		 Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1
01.01.2024 0 - XETRA 0.00
02.01.2024 3,546 18.66 XETRA 66,153.50
03.01.2024 5,290 17.89 XETRA 94,636.42
04.01.2024 5,257 17.55 XETRA 92,257.52
05.01.2024 5,138 17.73 XETRA 91,120.84
  1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023/II in the period up to and including 5 January 2024 amounts to 134,240 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/ 

Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Internet: www.aumann.com

 
